BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Colbie Fuller and Paxton Hunter-Rowe.
Honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Lincoln Bowling, Maddox Brown, Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox, Jordan Dove, Andrew Evenson, Nevaeh Jacquay, Cody Kaufmann, Nicholas Lake, Kennedi McCague, Karley Stamper, Dominque Troyer and Ellie Vanover.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Hans Hankey and Kolten Robertson.
Honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Brittney Curry, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Bryson Edsall, Aiden Elliott, Evelyn Garman, Alexis Julian, Rylan Shaffer, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher, Laney Wies and Charles Wilson.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Hailey Brown, Mya Brown, Garret Dove, Avery Fuller and Rilan Myers.
Honor roll
Owen Andress, Jaxson Dale, Jason Dolan, Sarah Fuentes, Ashton Hathaway, Macklee Jackson, Shelby Kaufmann, Kaylee Maenle, Anikka Meronk, Joslynn Miller, Kartyr Sobol, Christopher Thompson and Bentley Viecelli.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Elyn Brown, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb and Reece Mason.
Honor roll
Maxwell Clark, Kayden Dale, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, William McCreery, Barbara Meronk, Brooklynn Mullen, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm, Grace Tadsen and Noah Young.
