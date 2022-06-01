BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period.

Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.

Third Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Colbie Fuller and Paxton Hunter-Rowe.

Honor roll

Zoey Anderson, Lincoln Bowling, Maddox Brown, Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox, Jordan Dove, Andrew Evenson, Nevaeh Jacquay, Cody Kaufmann, Nicholas Lake, Kennedi McCague, Karley Stamper, Dominque Troyer and Ellie Vanover.

Fourth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Hans Hankey and Kolten Robertson.

Honor roll

Sienna Blevins, Brittney Curry, Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Bryson Edsall, Aiden Elliott, Evelyn Garman, Alexis Julian, Rylan Shaffer, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher, Laney Wies and Charles Wilson.

Fifth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Hailey Brown, Mya Brown, Garret Dove, Avery Fuller and Rilan Myers.

Honor roll

Owen Andress, Jaxson Dale, Jason Dolan, Sarah Fuentes, Ashton Hathaway, Macklee Jackson, Shelby Kaufmann, Kaylee Maenle, Anikka Meronk, Joslynn Miller, Kartyr Sobol, Christopher Thompson and Bentley Viecelli.

Sixth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Elyn Brown, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb and Reece Mason.

Honor roll

Maxwell Clark, Kayden Dale, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, William McCreery, Barbara Meronk, Brooklynn Mullen, Kaleb Robertson, Austin Rohm, Grace Tadsen and Noah Young.

