Take ‘n’ Make Craft
This week’s craft helps children make a shimmering shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day. Visit the circulation desk for your craft.
A new craft will be available each week.
Meetings and events
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.
• The next Essential Oils class will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in an open session format. Visitors are welcome to ask questions and get answers about different oils.
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
New materials available
DVD: “Everyone’s Hero.” “Open Season” (full screen special edition); “Over the Hedge” (wide screen edition); “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”
Large print: “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick; “A Stranger in Wynnedower” (Virginia Country Roads series) by Grace Greene.
Audio book: “At the Edge of the Haight” by Katherine Seligman.
Biography: “Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops” by Shaun Bythell.
Literature and fiction: “A Farewell to Arms” and “Islands in the Stream,” both by Ernest Hemingway.
Mysteries and thrillers: “K-9 Cold Case” (K-9 Alaska series) by Elizabeth Heiter; “Presumed Deadly” (The Ranger Brigade series) by Cindi Myers; “Protecting his Witness” (Heartland Heroes series) by Julie Ann Lindsey; “The Secret She Kept” (Badge of Courage series) by Rita Herron; “The Setup” (Kyra and Jake Investigation series) by Carol Ericson; “The Suspect” (Marshal Law series) by Nichole Severn; “The Consequences of Fear” (Maisie Dobbs series) by Jacqueline Winspear; “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz.
Children: “Amina’s Song” (Amina’s Voice series) by Hena Khan; “Boardwalk Babies” by Marissa Moss; “The Secret Explorers and the Comet Collision” by S.J. King.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 50 and over who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
