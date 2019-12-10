SPENCERVILLE — “I just kind of rescue things,” said Spencerville native Mary (Hollabaugh) Diehl.
Since 2013, it’s been her passion to find items of local history.
When her father, Ted Hollabaugh, passed away in 2015, she re-discovered a treasure trove of information.
“He saved everything; every ticket stub, everything,” Diehl said. “I just wanted a place to save and share everything.”
Some of that information found its way to a Facebook page, The Spencerville Covered Bridge. Devoted to history of Concord and Spencer Townships and the Spencerville community, it now has more than 700 followers.
“It’s been kind of organic and it’s turned into something wonderful,” she said.
After her father passed, Diehl said she remembers cleaning out the garage and coming across a box filled with newspaper clippings and photos.
“They were all items that came from my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s homes,” she said. “They and my dad were pack-rats; they were just not organized. That’s my job.”
Some of the photos didn’t have names of people or locations attached, so it became Diehl’s mission to learn more.
“This stuff goes unlabeled and it gets lost,” she said. “People throw away postcards and clippings, but they all have significance to our community. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
That’s where the Facebook page has been beneficial. Diehl has posted some of those photos, only to discover that others have the same photos, with the names of those people.
Lavon Hart and Bob Wilder have been invaluable assets with photos and being great sources of local information.
“My family’s always been interested in history,” Wilder said. “I was one of those who always listened when the old folks talked.” He is a charter member of the DeKalb County Historical Society.
Wilder’s suggestion was the winning entry when students were asked to come up with a new school name upon the consolidation of Concord, Spencer and Newville township schools in the 1950s.
Preserving history for future generations is important.
“Through Mary’s efforts, we’re able to share this information,” Wilder said. “I’m convinced there’s more history in people’s attics than in genealogy centers.”
Hart, 91, admits he didn’t have much interest in local history until he was approached to compile a retrospective of the Spencerville Covered Bridge for its centennial celebration in 1973.
“I made copies of photos and put together a slide show,” Hart said. “People had a tremendous amount of history, so I was hooked.”
While Hart has lived with a three-mile radius of the bridge his entire life, growing up, he said his family didn’t go into Spencerville very often.
Those trips were to High’s restaurant or watching movies projected on the side of the building at Baker’s grocery store. “You had to bring your own chair or drive your car” or else sit on the ground, Hart remembers.
Growing up, Diehl remembers watching Hart’s Spencerville presentations, but didn’t meet him until years later.
“I watched in awe of the video, of all this history of Spencerville,” she said.
As trustee, Hart’s grandfather made the decision to cut holes in the side of the covered bridge in hopes of preventing collisions between cars and buggies at the east intersection.
“Pictures sometimes have more information in the background than in the foreground,” Hart said. One of the photos in his collection shows a schoolhouse east of town that few people even know existed.
“So many people don’t care about the past,” Hart said. “I’m the result of all those things in the past. The past is the prologue to the future.”
Wilder has a photo of the covered bridge during a flood in the 1880s, one of the earliest-known photographs of the bridge.
Hart and Wilder’s great-grandfather, Washington Hart, had a contract to rebuild the causeway leading to the covered bridge.
Among Wilder’s possessions are a cash box and a grain scoop from the Spencerville gristmill.
Hart has an 1886 map showing the gristmill, saw mill and carding mill, which separated wool, all being in Spencerville at the same time.
“Some people think it’s the dumbest thing to do,” Diehl said. “I think I was born an old soul. I was painfully shy as a child. I spent a lot of time with adults, listening to their stories.
“I didn’t play with other kids. When the other kids were outside, I listened as my great-grandmother read the Bible in German.”
For a college assignment, Diehl wrote a term paper about three people who lived in the nursing home where she worked. Through those interviews, she discovered two relatives she didn’t know about.
“Those connections are there if you pay attention,” she said.
Most of her knowledge has come from going to garage sales, auctions and searching online. Sometimes, she goes to genealogy centers and libraries. “Sometimes, I strike gold (at auctions). A lot of times, I don’t,” she said.
“I like to think outside of the box,” she said. “Sometimes, there’s a brick wall because you’ve put it up. It’s a process; it’s a journey that you’re on.”
One of Diehl’s discoveries was an 1853 document signed by John Spencer, whose family was one of the early settlers in what became Spencer Township.
Another find was a newspaper clipping about a Dec. 31, 1938 fire that leveled five buildings, including the general store and post office.
At one time, Spencerville had more than one car dealership and gas station, a grocery store, barber shop and general store.
Items she uncovers find their way to a multi-drawer cabinet filled with items such as photos, newspaper clippings and yearbooks.
“Every day, I’m doing something preservation-related,” she said. “If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you’re going.”
Through her research, Diehl has discovered how much people are connected. Today, she works at the dental office of Dr. Greg Butler in Butler.
In the 1870s, Diehl’s great-great-grandfather and Butler’s great-great-great-grandfather operated a lumber company together in 1870s Spencerville. “One hundred fifty years later, Dr. Butler and I are serving the community,” she said.
“I like the hunt, ferreting out what this is and why it is,” Diehl said. “I hope the next generation — whoever gets this book — takes it the next step.
“I’m thrilled the page has turned into what it has,” she said. “I’m quite proud that something is posted at least once a week.
“I hated history in school. Now, it’s one of my favorite things,” Diehl added. “It’s my passion.”
