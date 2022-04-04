BUTLER — Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Butler just before 7 a.m. Monday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Derrick Cordial, 39, of Auburn, complained of neck, arm and leg pain. Elizabeth Burress, 20, of Fort Wayne, complained of hip pain. They were taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Police said Cordial was driving north on C.R. 59 in his 2005 Ford Escape when Burress disregarded a stop sign when leaving the Steel Dynamics complex and proceeded to cross C.R. 59.
Police said Cordial struck Burress' 2013 Dodge Dart on the passenger side rear tire. Both vehicles slid into the ditch on the northeast side of the intersection. A four-year-old passenger in the Burress vehicle was not injured.
Both vehicles were declared total losses. County police was assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Riverside Towing and C. Noel's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.