Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
American Legion announces updates
BUTLER — American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has announced these updates:.
• Sons of the American Legion will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• The American Legion Riders will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Legion officers will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
• The legion will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
• Bingo is canceled until further notice.
Park board members needed
BUTLER — Mayor Mike Hartman is looking to fill two vacancies on the Butler Park and Recreation Board.
Interested candidates are asked to call Hartman at 909-0109.
Eastpoint Church announces updates
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
With DeKalb County in red COVID status, some adjustments have been made.
The church will host a Facebook Live stream from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring music, a short gospel story and prayer.
From 5-6 p.m., the community room will be open for free takeout dinners. Door monitors will be in place to ensure capacity does not exceed 25 people.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and limit to one or two family members to pick up meals.
Butler Company bricks are available
BUTLER — The City of Butler has bricks recovered from the former Butler Company site that are available for purchase.
Bricks cost $1 each. Interested individuals should call or visit Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway or call 868-5881.
An appointment can be made to pick up bricks at the Butler Street Department with presentation of receipt.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.