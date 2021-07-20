Butler park board meets July 27
BUTLER — Butler's park and recreation board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 in the pavilion at Hathaway Park, 141 W. Willow St.
Sewer district board meets July 28
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville regional sewer district board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Summer lunch schedule announced
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern School District will deliver summer lunches every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Boxed food items will be available at these times and locations each Wednesday:
• 11-11:30 a.m. at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.;
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway; and
• 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.
Butler Movies in the Park schedule
BUTLER — Butler’s Movies in the Park series continues Friday, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 in South Side Park.
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Upcoming movies are “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.” The showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 13. “Raiders” was postponed from an earlier date due to inclement weather.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Back-to-school bash planned
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will celebrate its second birthday by hosting a Back-to-School Bash from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 in South Side Park on Walnut Street.
The event includes a free bag of school supplies for attending children in grades K-12. There will also be a raffle for children to win free school supplies for themselves and their favorite teacher.
The event also includes a free dinner from Gump's Smokin' BBQ and free Blizzards from the Angola Dairy Queen. The Butler police and fire departments will have equipment on display and a chance to meet police officers and firefighters.
Sweetcakes Entertainment will do free face painting. There will be free games, including cornhole, extra-large checkers and Jenga, and a bounce house for toddlers.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
