lancaster, Pa. — Maddy Minehart of Butler has recently undertaken a Brethren Volunteer Service (BVS) assignment with Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Lancaster Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with God and with people from all walks of life to develop communities with God’s people from all walks of life to develop communities with God’s people in need.
In the ReStore, Minehart will maintain proper inventory levels on the sales floor, ensure the safety and shopability of the main sales floor and public warehouse area, assist with customers and donors, load merchandise and ride along on donations pickups.
Minehart is a 2019 graduate of Manchester University with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and History. At Manchester, she was involved in organizations such as the women’s basketball team, Students Today/Alumni Tomorrow, Undergraduate Curriculum Council, Campus Interfaith Board, Peace Studies Institute and more.
Minehart’s honors at Manchester include being named to the dean’s list; being named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Team in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and Student today/Alumni Tomorrow’s Most Outstanding Committee Member for spring 2018.
Her assignment to Habitat for Humanity ReStore followed an orientation based at the Camp Inspiration Hills in Ohio where a group of 13 volunteers came together from all over the United States. For three weeks, they lived together as a community and studied topics of nonviolence, peacemaking, globalization and simple living. They also gained first-hand volunteer experience working with local organizations in Burbank, Ohio and Hartville, Ohio. Orientation builds community spirit among participants through personal sharing, fellowship and increased knowledge of the world.
Minehart is taking part in a longstanding tradition of ministry through service. BVS, established in 1948, works at advocating justice, peacemaking, serving basic human needs, and maintaining the integrity of creation.
Approximately 60 current BVSers in the U.S. and abroad work with various peace and social/economic justice organizations. They focus on many current social needs including care for children, youth and senior citizens; ecological issues; homelessness; refugee assistance; domestic and international peacemaking; and general community services. In exchange for their work, volunteers receive room, board and a small monthly stipend from their project.
Brethren Volunteer Service, a program of the Church of the Brethren, is open to any person 18 years or older interested in service through a Christian program.
