AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department and Homeland Security on Tuesday issued coronavirus guidelines for local businesses, industries and churches.
By order of the Indiana State Department of Health, restaurants and bars are prohibited from offering dine-in services at their facilities. Until March 31, they can offer take-out or delivery services.
Regarding large events and mass gatherings, the departments advised:
• Cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.
• Cancel gatherings of more than 10 people for organizations that serve higher-risk populations.
For additional Information and updated recommendations, organizations should refer to the Centers for Disease Control website (see below).
The county Health Department offered these recommendations and “things to consider”:
• Tell employees to stay home if sick.
• Allow employees to stay home and care for others who are sick.
• Post numbers for staff to call if they need to be off work.
• Relax or suspend employee points systems for attendance.
• Think about how the business can function with very limited staff.
• Is it possible for employees to work remotely from home?
• Discuss with staff how their pay may or may not be affected.
• Implement meetings and gatherings remotely.
• Postpone or cancel unnecessary events.
The departments recommended these websites and phone numbers for obtaining information:
• Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Epidemiology Resource Center, (317) 233-712S
• Parkvlew Coronavlrus Screening Line (877) 774-8632.
The DeKalb County Health Department does not have coronavirus test kits.
The department said: “DeKalb County will continue monitoring the coronavirus situation in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC. Information provided through their websites is extensive and updated frequently.
“We suggest that area businesses, industries, churches, etc., closely monitor the sites for links pertaining to them and/or similar businesses in nature for the most up-to-date Information to make informed declsions regarding their unique situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.