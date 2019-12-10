Nicolias Slaughter

BUTLER — Nicolias A. Slaughter, 26, of Butler, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

James Ingledue

HAMILTON — James Michael “Jim” Ingledue, 72, of Hamilton, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Megan Alford

WATERLOO — Megan Alford, 29, of Waterloo, died Dec. 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Darrin Bickel

AUBURN — Darrin K. Bickel, 54, of Auburn, died Dec. 4, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Aliene Gerbers

AUBURN — Aliene S. Gerbers, 101, of Auburn, died Dec. 5, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lee Pontius

AUBURN — Lee A. Pontius, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gwendolyn Queen

AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Steven Scranage

MINOT, N.D. — Steven Ray “Red” Scranage, 53, of Bigfork, Montana and born in Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2019.

Services took place Saturday in New Hope Christian Center, Waterloo.

Nancy Smith

AUBURN — Nancy Marilyn Smith, 89, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 1019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Nancy Vanderpool

AUBURN — Nancy Vanderpool, 79, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marlene Williams

AUBURN — Marlene K. Williams, 73, of Auburn, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Diane Costin

GARRETT — Diane Ruth Costin, 89, of Garrett, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Leonard Karr

GARRETT — Leonard Joseph Karr (Karasiewicz), 90, of Garrett, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Billy Shipe

WAWAKA — Billy Larry Shipe, 74, of Wawaka and formerly of Garrett, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Mary Lepley

ASHLEY — Mary M. Lepley, 94, of Ashley, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Robert Milleman

HUDSON — Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Valerie Hall

ANGOLA — Valerie S. Hall, 102, of Angola, died Dec. 1, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Rev. Donald Meyers

ANGOLA — The Rev. Donald E. Meyers, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Sharon O’Brien

ANGOLA — Sharon I. O’Brien, 82, of Angola, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Sue Davis

FREMONT — Sue M. Davis, 79, of Fremont, died Nov. 30, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Diana Nichter

KENDALLVILLE — Diana S. Nichter, 85, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Matthew Ware

KENDALLVILLE — Matthew John Ware, 35, of Kendallville, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

Clyde Conley

ROME CITY — Clyde Conley, 80, of Rome City, died Dec. 6, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Henry Kolb Sr.

ALBION — Henry A. Kolb Sr., 92, of Albion, died Dec. 3, 2019.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

Leon Dull

KIMMELL — Leon A. Dull, 76, of Kimmell, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.

