Nicolias Slaughter
BUTLER — Nicolias A. Slaughter, 26, of Butler, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
James Ingledue
HAMILTON — James Michael “Jim” Ingledue, 72, of Hamilton, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Megan Alford
WATERLOO — Megan Alford, 29, of Waterloo, died Dec. 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Darrin Bickel
AUBURN — Darrin K. Bickel, 54, of Auburn, died Dec. 4, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Aliene Gerbers
AUBURN — Aliene S. Gerbers, 101, of Auburn, died Dec. 5, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lee Pontius
AUBURN — Lee A. Pontius, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gwendolyn Queen
AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Scranage
MINOT, N.D. — Steven Ray “Red” Scranage, 53, of Bigfork, Montana and born in Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2019.
Services took place Saturday in New Hope Christian Center, Waterloo.
Nancy Smith
AUBURN — Nancy Marilyn Smith, 89, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 1019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nancy Vanderpool
AUBURN — Nancy Vanderpool, 79, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marlene Williams
AUBURN — Marlene K. Williams, 73, of Auburn, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Diane Costin
GARRETT — Diane Ruth Costin, 89, of Garrett, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Leonard Karr
GARRETT — Leonard Joseph Karr (Karasiewicz), 90, of Garrett, died Dec. 2, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Billy Shipe
WAWAKA — Billy Larry Shipe, 74, of Wawaka and formerly of Garrett, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Mary Lepley
ASHLEY — Mary M. Lepley, 94, of Ashley, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Robert Milleman
HUDSON — Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Valerie Hall
ANGOLA — Valerie S. Hall, 102, of Angola, died Dec. 1, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Rev. Donald Meyers
ANGOLA — The Rev. Donald E. Meyers, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Sharon O’Brien
ANGOLA — Sharon I. O’Brien, 82, of Angola, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Sue Davis
FREMONT — Sue M. Davis, 79, of Fremont, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Diana Nichter
KENDALLVILLE — Diana S. Nichter, 85, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Matthew Ware
KENDALLVILLE — Matthew John Ware, 35, of Kendallville, died Dec. 2, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Clyde Conley
ROME CITY — Clyde Conley, 80, of Rome City, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Henry Kolb Sr.
ALBION — Henry A. Kolb Sr., 92, of Albion, died Dec. 3, 2019.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Leon Dull
KIMMELL — Leon A. Dull, 76, of Kimmell, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
