BUTLER — Kitchen Auto Body Specialists is celebrating 40 years in business.
Owners Roger and Judy Kitchen established the business Aug. 4, 1980, at 115 Basket Factory Road.
Before deciding to start his own business, Kitchen spent 13 years working at Maxton Motors in Butler. The business primarily performs collision repair work.
The original Kitchen Auto Body building measured 70 feet by 50 feet. Three expansions over the years have increased capacity to 85 feet by 75 feet.
“Cars are completely different today,” Kitchen said. Vehicles feature more electronic components and are built differently than when he first started in the business.
In addition, insurance companies have changed their practices. Before, local adjusters would take photos and write estimates after visiting the body shop. Now, the business mostly deals with adjusters who work remotely. Those adjusters write estimates from photos sent to them, Kitchen explained.
All Kitchen Auto Body technicians are I-CAR and ASE certified, and the business holds I-CAR Gold Class collision certification. In addition, Kitchen Auto Body is certified in the OEM top of the line Axalta paint system.
Cory Renfrow is the shop manager. Technicians are Paul Voirol, Owentyr Clark, Austin Curran and Kaleb DiGregory.
“What I enjoy most are the repeat customers we’ve had over the years, and the new ones too,” Kitchen said. “We’re turning them into repeat customers.”
The business is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until noon Fridays. Its website is kitchenautobody.com.
