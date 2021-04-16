SPENCERVILLE — One adult sustained burns from a fire in a log cabin west of Spencerville Thursday afternoon.
Spencerville Fire Chief Jack Chapman did not know the individual’s name or the nature of the person’s injuries. He said the person went to an area hospital by private vehicle.
Two adults were inside the home at the time of the fire, Chapman said. The fire, in the 6700 block of C.R. 51, was reported around 4:30 p.m. and prompted the response of multiple area departments.
While firefighters had the situation under control in about an hour, Chapman said the hardest area to contain the fire was in the roof area. The large log cabin included a loft, he explained.
The log cabin is in a woods, down a long lane. That lane was being kept clear to allow tankers to deliver water to the scene. A neighbor offered the use of an off-road vehicle to transport firefighters, equipment and air bottles back to the log cabin.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation. Firefighters remained at the scene until 11:05 p.m. Thursday.
There were no firefighter injuries.
Approximately 40 firefighters responded. Southeast Fire — Spencerville and Concord Township — crews were assisted by Butler, Jackson Township, Auburn, Garrett and Northeast Fire of Allen County. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office also responded.
