ST. JOE — Daniel Davidhizar, Randy Drake and Mary Simcox were picked by a St. Joe Republican caucus to appear as candidates on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for seats on the town board.
Drake and Simcox currently serve on the three-member board with Jeff Studebaker, an independent.
The caucus took place in Leighty Hall, the former St. Joe Town Hall, with about 30 people in attendance.
Six people sought the Republican nominations. Each candidate was given about five minutes to seek support from the audience.
When the paper ballots were tallied, Davidhizar and Drake each received 20 votes. Simcox received 15 votes, edging out the next finisher, Timothy Schweigel, who had 12 votes. John Jones received seven votes and Tammy Chagoya received six votes. Jones previously served two terms on the town board.
Davidhizar and his wife are co-pastors of Eastpoint Church in Butler, but live in St. Joe and consider the eastern DeKalb County region to be their home.
He described himself as honest and a person of character who is willing to make tough decisions.
Davidhizar believes it is important to search for grants and to have respect for the community.
Drake has lived in the area for about 30 years, "but "I've never really been involved" in government until being appointed to the board.
One of his immediate accomplishments was putting together a calendar highlighting businesses in the area as well as town board meeting dates.
"If we help each other, the town will be nicer for everyone," Drake said.
Simcox, a 17-year resident of the community, has prior service on the town board and as clerk-treasurer until her current appointment.
She believes a comprehensive plan is needed to direct growth. Simcox touted her experience in budget and money management as strengths while making the best use of tax dollars.
