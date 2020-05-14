BUTLER — While Eastside High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 24, seniors returned to the school Wednesday and Thursday to receive their diploma covers just as they would on May 24.
At 10-minute intervals, students and family members entered through one door to the gymnasium and exited through another door. Wearing a mask initially, Principal Larry Yoder greeted students and families to explain how the ceremony would work. If they wished, school officials, students and family could choose either to wear or not wear masks.
Just as they would at graduation, each senior took his or her place at the end of a row of chairs to be introduced by Yoder. The senior then would walk to Yoder to receive the diploma cover and pose for pictures by family members. Each senior also was photographed separately to be included in the virtual ceremony to be streamed online May 24. All speeches were recorded for inclusion in the ceremony.
In a letter sent to families earlier this month, Yoder, Assistant Principal Orie Foster and guidance counselor Lori Kaiser wrote, “Eastside Junior-Senior High School realizes this is not the ideal or the traditional graduation ceremony that you deserve. We hope the combination of personal and virtual will still give you and your family the opportunity to celebrate this great accomplishment.”
Students will be invited back to the school May 24 to receive their actual diplomas and participate in a parade led by area police and fire departments. The Butler Main Street Association and business owners will be invited to place decorations to salute the seniors. More information about parade times and route will be provided.
