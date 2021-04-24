FORT WAYNE — In their first loss of the season Thursday, Eastside’s softball team registered just six hits against Prairie Heights.
They collected that many hits in the fifth inning alone Saturday, blistering the North Side Legends 20-6 in a nonconference game that finished before the raindrops fell.
Every Blazer batter had at least one hit as the visitors racked up 17 hits in a game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Junior Mataya Bireley collected four hits — a triple and three singles — and drove in five runs for the Blazers (12-1).
Freshman Jayci Kitchen and sophomore Grace Kreischer knocked in four runs each. Kitchen had a triple and a single while scoring three times. Kreischer brought in two on a sacrifice fly in the second and drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Junior Faith McClain had four singles and scored twice. Junior Skyelar Kessler had a single and a double, crossing the plate four times while knocking in two.
Kessler led off the game with a double, stole third and scored on Kitchen’s sacrifice fly.
In the second, Bireley singled, McKenna Hoffelder reached on an error and Ryelynn Glander walked to fill the bases.
Bireley scored when Kessler reached on an error. A walk to Kitchen forced in Hoffelder. When Kreischer hit a fly ball to center, both Glander and Kessler scored on the play for the opportunistic Blazers.
Faith McClain and Grace McClain reached base and scored before the inning ended with Eastside holding a 9-2 advantage.
After the first, the Blazers batted around in the second, third and fifth innings.
The big blow in a five-run third was Bireley’s two-out, two-run single through brought in the McClain sisters.
In the Eastside fourth, Kessler reached on a fielder’s choice, forcing Glander, who had walked to start the inning. With one gone, Kitchen laced a triple to right-center. Kitchen scored on Kreischer’s second sacrifice fly of the game.
Ryleigh Howe led off the Blazer fifth with a single, stealing second. She came home on Bireley’s triple. Bireley scored on Hoffelder sent a double down the left field line. Kessler added an RBI single while Eastside scored runs on grounders by Kitchen and Kreischer before the inning ended.
Cadence Gardner pitched all five innings for the Blazers, allowing seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
The Legends scored twice in the first, three times in the third and once in the fifth, with all the runs coming from the top three spots in their batting order.
Aja Wilson had a two-run double in the first. Dymond Barbre, Felicia Smith and Cassie Kaehr had run-scoring singles in the third. Smith led the fifth with a double and scored on a dropped third strike.
Eastside opens Northeast Corner Conference tournament play Monday at Fairfield.
