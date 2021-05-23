BUTLER — Butler has a monster on its hands, and city officials and organizers couldn’t be happier.
“This has been a huge dream come true,” International Monster Truck Museum President Jeff Cook said at Saturday’s grand opening celebration of the museum’s new home at Butler’s west edge.
“About 11 years ago when we got this thing started, there were a lot of doubters, a lot of people who said it would never work, that we would never survive.”
As he cut the ribbon, Cook said, “This is to all of the people who said we’d never survive.”
Inside, several monster trucks were on display, including “Bigfoot,” “Bearfoot,” “Hercules” and “King Kong.” The legacy of the sport is showcased throughout with trucks, driving suits, body panels and doors and a large assortment of photos.
The museum is located in the former Butler Eagles lodge. That building, vacant since early 2018, was refurbished to meet the museum’s needs in a short seven-month window. Up to a dozen monster trucks can fit inside the building.
Many more trucks were parked around the museum grounds Saturday.
Later, Cook climbed into the driver’s seat of bright orange monster truck “Shotgun Harry” to lead the first of several old-fashioned car-crushing demonstrations. “Shotgun Harry,” “Showtime,” “Orange Krate” and “High Roller II” took turns making metal pancakes out of automobiles.
“It’s just incredible the fans and the following monster trucks have,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“Looking forward, we’ll work with them, they’ll work with us, and I think they’re going to have more events here throughout the year.
“The attraction’s there. We’ll see where it takes us,” Hartman stated.
“The good Lord blessed us with nice weather. We have a lot of big performing trucks and a lot of superstars here,” Cook said later. “We’re really excited about the turnout.
“Monster trucks are a crowd favorite, and it’s a true American family sport. Everybody loves it.”
Over 500 tickets were sold online by Thursday’s cutoff — about double of what similar events the group has conducted, Cook said. With the nice weather, a good walk-up crowd added to that total. He hopes to have a final tally after the event.
Visitors came from at least 12 states — Colorado, Florida, Iowa, New Jersey and Vermont to name a few — to help celebrate the event.
