These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Scott A. Armes, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alison M. Bivens, Columbus, speeding, $190 (DC).
William H. Blanton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Owen W. Bowsher, West Lafayette, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (AUB).
Shane M. Burgett,Waterloo, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
John Cross, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Addison A. Cruz, Auburn, failure to signal turn, $165 (AUB).
Christine L. Cummins, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jeremy H. Dean, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Oscar N. Rodriguez Delagadillo, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Nicholas K. Derusha, Fort Wayne, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AUB).
Kibrom T. Fesshaye, Indianapolis, parking violation, $171 (AUB).
Deborah S. Fisher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Anita R. Garrison, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Hans Geeraedts, Butler, no valid license, $175 (BPD).
Brian L. Getts, Avilla, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Kimberly A. Gorsuch, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Douglas J. Habegger, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Braden W. Kassman Hancher, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua J. Havert, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jules Anthony-Carlos Hidalgo, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
Marila P. Hill, Butler, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Joseph L. Hogue, Fort Wayne, passing in no passing zone, $171 (BPD).
Teresa L. Huard, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Kenneth R. Klooze, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (DC).
Chrishon A. Knauss, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Todd L. Lamle, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Steven J. Lester, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Marianne E. Lohrstorfer, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Dustin J. Maag, Waterloo, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Nicholas W. Miner, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $196 (WPD).
Sophia C. Mock, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jaden J. Moreland, Leo, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Ashley L. Osburn, Delphos, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nathan M. Oviedo, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Colin M. Patrick, McCordsville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Stefan M. Peters, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mark S. Poeppel, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Glen R. Pryor, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Alexander C. Raffe, Shorewood, Illinois, expired registration, $150 (DC).
Matthew J. Ramer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Austin T. Renfrow, Garrett, speed (too fast to avoid collision), $171 (DC).
Cody J. Robbins, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jonathan S. Rose, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kaylee A. Shadle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Neil R. Sharma, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
Roger A. Smith, Edgerton, Ohio, false registration, $150 (DC).
Richard R.P. Squires, Roanoke, speeding, $166 (AUB).
Nicole E. Stanford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zachary T. Streets, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.