SPENCERVILLE — A 64-year-old Fort Wayne man died from injuries after he was struck by a train Sunday morning in the 19300 block of S.R. 1 near Spencerville.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Bradley Wayne Boggs, 64, died from “blunt force injuries in the accident, due to pedestrian struck by train,” according to a report. The manner of death is pending further investigation, the coroner’s office added.
The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
KPC Media Group’s news partner, WANE 15, reported Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said Boggs’ car broke down in the area. An officer spoke with Boggs and asked if he needed a ride, but the man declined.
About 30 minutes later, police received a report that a person had been struck on the railroad tracks. Griffith said the incident happened about a mile and a half from where Boggs’ car had broken down.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Northeast Fire and Northeast EMS and Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded.
The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
