Bruce Jones

BUTLER — Bruce Lee Jones, 31, of Butler, died July 7, 2019.

Services are pending at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Jay Moore

BUTLER — Jay H. Moore, 77, formerly of Butler, died July 6, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Kathy Davis

WATERLOO — Kathy M. Davis, 56, of Waterloo, died July 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Deborah Wendel

WATERLOO — Deborah L. Wendel, 68, of Waterloo, died July 7, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

William Kinney

AUBURN — William “Bill” David Kinney, 66, of Auburn, died the first week of July 2019.

Friends and family can find information about arrangements on Facebook.

Haiden Atkison

AUBURN — Infant Haiden L. Atkison died July 9, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Tracy Likes

AUBURN — Tracy A. “Jake” Likes, 47, of Auburn, died July 7, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lloyd Matson Sr.

AUBURN — Lloyd “Jerry” Matson, 76, of Auburn and born in Butler, died July 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Donald Mefford

PLANO, Texas — Donald T. Mefford, 90, of Plano, Texas and formerly of Auburn, died July 11, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Mabel Rose

AUBURN — Mabel Rose, 97, of Auburn, died July 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Virginia Shook

AUBURN — Virginia Shook, 82, of Auburn, died July 11, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Max Webb

AUBURN — Max L. Webb, 89, of Auburn, died July 7, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Simon

HUDSON — John Andrew Simon, 66, of Hudson and formerly of Garrett, died July 9, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Kent Bledsoe

ANGOLA — Kent Edward Bledsoe, 55, of Angola, died July 7, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Marian Penix

ANGOLA — Marian J. Penix, 92, of Angola, died July 9, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Dorris Smith

ANGOLA — Dorris Jeanne Sickels Smith, 93, of Angola, died July 10, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Mildred Ramsbey

ORLAND — Mildred “Mickey” Ramsbey, 97, of Orland, died June 30, 2019.

Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Al Spencer

KENDALLVILLE — Al Spencer, 74, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Boyd Kelley

ROME CITY — Boyd Kelley, 74, of Rome City, died July 10, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Michael Patterson

ALBION — Michael Lee Patterson, 61, of Albion, died July 12, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

