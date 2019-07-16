Bruce Jones
BUTLER — Bruce Lee Jones, 31, of Butler, died July 7, 2019.
Services are pending at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Jay Moore
BUTLER — Jay H. Moore, 77, formerly of Butler, died July 6, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Kathy Davis
WATERLOO — Kathy M. Davis, 56, of Waterloo, died July 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Deborah Wendel
WATERLOO — Deborah L. Wendel, 68, of Waterloo, died July 7, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
William Kinney
AUBURN — William “Bill” David Kinney, 66, of Auburn, died the first week of July 2019.
Friends and family can find information about arrangements on Facebook.
Haiden Atkison
AUBURN — Infant Haiden L. Atkison died July 9, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Tracy Likes
AUBURN — Tracy A. “Jake” Likes, 47, of Auburn, died July 7, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lloyd Matson Sr.
AUBURN — Lloyd “Jerry” Matson, 76, of Auburn and born in Butler, died July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Donald Mefford
PLANO, Texas — Donald T. Mefford, 90, of Plano, Texas and formerly of Auburn, died July 11, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Mabel Rose
AUBURN — Mabel Rose, 97, of Auburn, died July 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Virginia Shook
AUBURN — Virginia Shook, 82, of Auburn, died July 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Max Webb
AUBURN — Max L. Webb, 89, of Auburn, died July 7, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Simon
HUDSON — John Andrew Simon, 66, of Hudson and formerly of Garrett, died July 9, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Kent Bledsoe
ANGOLA — Kent Edward Bledsoe, 55, of Angola, died July 7, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Marian Penix
ANGOLA — Marian J. Penix, 92, of Angola, died July 9, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Dorris Smith
ANGOLA — Dorris Jeanne Sickels Smith, 93, of Angola, died July 10, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Mildred Ramsbey
ORLAND — Mildred “Mickey” Ramsbey, 97, of Orland, died June 30, 2019.
Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Al Spencer
KENDALLVILLE — Al Spencer, 74, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Boyd Kelley
ROME CITY — Boyd Kelley, 74, of Rome City, died July 10, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Michael Patterson
ALBION — Michael Lee Patterson, 61, of Albion, died July 12, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
