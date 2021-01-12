BUTLER — It started very organically, but broadcasting of Eastside events has evolved into something more, which could become a new curricular offering in the future.
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting spectator attendance at events, the idea arose to help fans stay connected with the school even if they couldn’t be there in person.
“When we found out we were going to have restrictions in place for our fans, we knew we wanted to do a livestream so we could let as many people be part of it as possible,” school district technology director Tim Dale said. “We wanted to make sure our fans could be part of Eastside football and volleyball. That’s where it started.”
Dale had experience with livestreaming events while on staff at First Assembly of God. “I contacted the gentleman I worked with there, and he helped us get everything set up,” Dale explained. “We originally started with a single camera, but quickly realized it would be nice to have more than one to really take the video stream to a whole new level.
“We wanted to make sure we were doing the best we could, so we could make it enjoyable for the fans that were going to be watching from home instead of being in the stands this year,” he said.
Initially, plans were to have a single camera with no announcers, but play-by-play and commentary were added for the first game.
Former players and coaches Chad Dickerhoff and Brennen Kitchen handled the football broadcasts. Eastside senior Dylan Hertig and experienced radio broadcaster, player and coach Suzanne Hollabaugh do girls basketball games. Assistant principal Orie Foster and former player Jayden Lilly call boys games.
“It’s been fun to do this with Suzanne,” Hertig said. “She brings a lot to the table with her knowledge of the game from playing and coaching. The livestream would not sound near as good if she wasn’t there.
“I’m fortunate she was willing to do this with me. I want to thank her for all her patience and the things she’s taught me about the game,” Hertig said. “It’s a friendship and connection I want to keep for a long time.”
With approval from Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens and incoming Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell, new camera equipment was acquired to improve the visual element, Dale noted.
One camera became two and three, including a wireless, roaming sideline camera for football games. “That was kind of something special for football,” Dale said. “It really gave just a fun energy to be able to be down on the field.” Later, graphics were included to show game score and clock.
In this process, the broadcasts became a TV affiliate with the Indiana High School Athletic Association. “That allowed us to do the tournament games and things of that nature,” he explained.
Dale and assistant Chandler Cook began the season, but later on, 3-4 student volunteers assisted by running cameras and setting up and tearing down equipment. With more events each week, technical theater and auditorium director Jeff Morr and assistant Wyatt Brooks have joined the behind-the-scenes part of the team.
Since many of the students who helped during fall sports play winter sports, a new group of volunteers was procured.
For basketball, one camera is located at the top of the west bleachers and follows action end-to-end. Two cameras are placed at opposite ends of the floor for different angles.
The live football broadcasts typically attracted 250-300 people, but more than 1,000 would watch later, Dale said. By sectionals, more than 2,000 were watching. Basketball broadcasts are under 100 to the live feed, but that grows to 200 or so afterward.
In addition to athletic events, two choir concerts have been streamed, with plans to broadcast a band concert and musical productions.
In the spring, everything will shift outdoors for baseball and softball.
“We’re going to continue pushing the envelope and growing,” Dale said. “Baseball and softball will bring new challenges because of the format of the game. We’ve been trying to plan vantage points. We want to put out the best product we possibly can for fans while they’re at home.”
The students aren’t graded for their work, and none of this is part of the school curriculum, but that could change.
“I’ve talked with (Eastside Principal Larry Yoder), and he’s working with guidance to see if we can have a broadcast class for the next school year,” Dale explained. “Even if things are back to normal and there’s no restrictions, we still plan to have a livestream option in the future.
“People have really enjoyed it, and it brings a new energy when you’re watching the game from home,” he said. “We had a lot of people, particularly through football — grandparents from out of state who’ve been able to watch their grandchildren play.
“We’ve had a lot of great feedback about the picture quality and everything else that we’ve done,” Dale said. “That’s my philosophy, and Dr. Stephens and Dr. Conwell. If we’re going to do something, we want to make sure we’re doing it really well, and that’s what we’ve strived to do.
“I want to thank the fans for all of their positive encouragement. This has been a lot of extra time, but it’s nice hearing that positive feedback,” Dale added. “It helps us know what we’re doing is appreciated.”
Broadcasts can be found at ihsaa.tv by searching for Eastside or by downloading the district’s mobile phone application and clicking on “Eastside” from the menu in the upper left corner.
