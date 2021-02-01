BUTLER — Describing it more of an “average year” for responses, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said Butler firefighters handled far fewer calls in 2020 compared to the previous year.
In 2019, the department established an all-time record with 498 calls for service. Last year, firefighters responded to 405 calls.
“That’s probably a good average for most years,” Shultz said. “When COVID hit, everything kind of slowed down. We all lived it, and everything kind of slowed down.”
When COVID-19 first hit in the spring, Therma-Tru donated a case of N95 face masks to the department, an appreciated donation, as those supplies were initially difficult to obtain.
More than half of the department’s responses — 210 to be exact — were of the medical assistance variety.
Of the 405 total calls, 236 occurred within the Butler city limits, with 74 in Wilmington Township, 19 calls in Franklin Township, 10 in Stafford Township and eight in Troy Township. Firefighters also received 46 calls for mutual aid to surrounding departments. There were 11 special events and one special service call.
There were 78 “good intent” calls, a category that includes firefighters being told to disregard while responding, smoke or odor investigations and smoke detector installations.
The year saw 76 “service” calls, a category that includes lifting assistance, burning complaints, mutual aid, public education, emergency key service and parade details.
There were 16 fire calls, including structure, vehicle and field fires. Shultz said there was an estimated $1,500 dollar loss on a structure fire and an estimated $10,000 loss on a vehicle fire.
Firefighters also responded to 16 calls involving hazardous conditions but no fire. This category includes gas leaks, downed power lines, carbon monoxide investigations and traffic accidents.
The department ended 2020 with five paid, part-time firefighters. A sixth has been added since the beginning of the year, Shultz said.
Current work schedules mean the department typically has just a handful of volunteers available to respond during daytime hours.
“Friday, we had four calls back-to-back within an hour,” Shultz said. “With our two part-time guys, myself and (Assistant Chief Jimmie Eck), we made those runs. We went from one call to the next to the next to the next.
“It gives us more people during the day,” he added. “We try to have two people during the daytime six days a week. With six, we should be able to fill up the schedule six days a week.”
Shultz serves as fire chief, with Eck as assistant chief. Maria Curcio is a captain, Adam Wies is first lieutenant and Brandon Collins is second lieutenant.
The department has 13 volunteers, six part-time firefighters, three support members, four juniors who are in high school, and a second-call member.
“Our numbers are down,” Shultz said. “We have the four juniors, but three of those are 15-16 years old. I have one graduating this December that may mold into a firefighter, but I can’t guarantee that.
“Our goal every year is to add volunteers, but the volunteer service, across the country, the numbers are just dwindling and they’re aging,” he added. A 20-year member plans to retire from the Butler department at the end of February.
Going forward, Shultz said, the paid firefighters will perform flow tests on fire hydrants and create a color code system for water flow information. They also can perform simple maintenance and repairs, such as fixing burned-out lights. Firefighters will assist in maintaining Butler’s emergency warning sirens.
Shultz said the department will continue cross-training with Butler utility workers and police officers in confined-space safety and medical response.
At the end of the 2020, the department ordered a rescue engine that will carry most of the extrication equipment currently carried on its 1997 Chevrolet unit. As an engine, it will replace a 1999 Pierce pumper.
The new engine will incorporate a foam system for fire suppression. Currently, firefighters must hook up an inductor and insert it into a bucket to get foam. By flipping a switch on the new truck, it will add foam to the water, eliminating some extra steps.
Firefighters now have three sets of extrication tools — one traditional hydraulic set with cables powered by portable motor and two battery-powered sets.
Another goal Shultz has for 2021 is evaluating the department’s equipment and prioritizing replacement and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.