American Legion Post 202 reopens
BUTLER — Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has reopened as of Friday.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the Tuesday drawing resuming tonight, June 16. Tickets can be played starting this Friday.
Bingo has not resumed.
Visitors are asked to be safe, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Butler High School reunion canceled
BUTLER — The annual gathering of Butler High School alumni, which was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 28, at the old Butler High School gymnasium, has been canceled and will not take place this year.
Organizers of the event cited concerns with the COVID-19 virus and the age of people expected to attend the reunion.
Sewer district to meet
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the Spencerville Community Club.
St. Joe meetings resume
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
Visitors are required to wear masks until further notice.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page.
Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items. Items may be emailed by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547.
