BUTLER — The City of Butler formally welcomed the International Monster Truck Museum to the community at Monday’s meeting.
President Jeff Cook and recent monster truck Hall of Fame inductee Scott Hess appeared at the City Council meeting to explain some of their plans for the former Butler Eagles lodge at 541 W. Main St.
The IMTM’s move came quickly — following a conversation between Cook and Mayor Mike Hartman at Butler’s Harvest Festival in October, not at Butler Days as was previously reported — to the official announcement Saturday.
“When we started 10 years ago, we were hoping to have our own home someday. We were hoping to have a town that would be excited about us being there,” Cook said. “This building became available, and we’re really excited about it.”
The museum hopes to host several events throughout the year, such as trade shows, swap meets, hobby events, car shows and educational programs as examples, with hopes of attracting thousands of people.
“We’re just real excited that Butler’s accepting us,” Hess said. The plan is to keep the existing reception hall for rentals. The rest of the space could be rented when museum events aren’t taking place.
Cook hopes to stage a monster truck parade to Butler when the museum makes its official move from Auburn.
In other business, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said for the city to acquire ownership of the mausoleum in Butler Cemetery, Wilmington Township Trustee Heather Bledsoe would need to be involved.
The mausoleum has a governing association, Hollabaugh said, but that body has no members and has not met for many years.
“Technically, the city doesn’t have a right to it at this point,” he said. “In this situation, (with) the association being defunct, it would fall to the trustee under state law prior to any involvement of the city.
“If the city is interested in gaining title to that … it sounds like the township trustee definitely needs to be involved.”
Hollabaugh consulted with Jeannie Regan-Dinius, director of special initiatives with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, about the matter. She was referred to Hollabaugh by DeKalb County Historian John Bry.
At the earlier Board of Works meeting, City Planner Steve Bingham announced The Butler Company property at 325 S. Broadway, has been cleared of debris.
“I must say, after 5-1/2 years of this being a thorn in our sides, it’s really great to see the site cleared,” Bingham said. Several buildings on the historic complex were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire.
Edon, Ohio-based Fritch Excavating removed debris from the property, which lies across the street from the Butler Public Library. Foundation footers still on the site are part of environmental remediation that still needs to take place, Bingham said.
SCS Contracting, a subcontractor to SES Environmental, will perform environmental remediation work.
“Are we removing the (wood) fence in front, on the west side?” asked Board of Works member Eric Johnson.
“At this time, I don’t think we should, especially with Forest River going to be putting some trailers on there next year,” Hartman responded.
“I’m not opposed to maybe filling those slats in, repair it, paint it,” Hartman said.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the plan is to replace missing slats, make repairs and remove some trees. Sidewalk replacement may be needed, as well.
“I’ve received a lot of texts last week and this week about how everyone’s impressed with the way that looks,” Hartman added. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The Board of Works approved a $94,464.48 bid from CopsGear of Columbia City to replace 33 radios for the Butler police and fire departments.
ERS Wireless submitted a lower quote at $87,753, but that was for only 23 radios. The average price per radio in the CopsGear quote is $2,862 each, compared to $3,815 per radio in the ERS quote.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, has done most of the work in gathering the quotes, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said.
Both vendors were asked to quote the same number of radios, Shultz said. With the CopsGear price per unit being so much lower, the fire department asked to replace radios for all of its members.
The radios will be paid for in part with federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds. Fifteen radios will go to the police department, with 18 for the fire department.
“If the current radios break, they cannot be fixed,” Shultz said. The fire department has 27 total radios, but is replacing only the units used by firefighters.
The radios to be replaced are 11 years old. The new radios will be Motorola APX6000 units, built for physical work.
“With the pricing we got from CopsGear, we were able to step up the number of radios,” Shultz said. “The CopsGear price was cheaper at the same amount of radios. The fire department wanted to get 18 to cover our members.”
The city received $87,000 in CARES Act funds. Some of the money will be going to cover police overtime salaries, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained.
“Even by doing that … there’s enough (money) left in the fire equipment replacement fund to make up the difference,” she said.
In other business, the Board of Works awarded a $3,920 contract to Reese Excavating of Hamilton for work at the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Station.
Reese will strip sod from an area of about 120 feet by 20 feet, install a new 6-inch tile, install a thick weed mat and lay about 65 tons of rip-rap.
Shultz received quotes from four vendors for the work. Three higher quotes were for $7,404 (Crawford Excavating, Waterloo), $8,900 (Fritch Excavating, Edon, Ohio) and $10,600 (L.J. Henderson Inc., Waterloo). All vendors were provided with the same information and invited to look at the area. The city will provide the tile for the work.
Brent’s Automotive was awarded a bid for snow removal at the fire station. Each plowing will cost $90, plus $85 for salt application.
“Typically, when I call around to get bids, the first question I get is, is Brent’s putting a bid in?” Shultz said. “Most of them won’t put a bid in. (Brent’s) price hasn’t changed in the last five years.”
The Board of Works awarded an $8,563 bid to Cornerstone Stewards of Fort Wayne to make knife gate repairs at the wastewater treatment plant. Acting Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said work began before the bid was awarded, since this was considered an emergency repair situation. The gates go between valves that control the flow between aeration tanks.
“The reason it’s coming up now is one of the valves ended up being a 12-16 week lead-time item,” Lanning said.
