BUTLER — It’s been more than five years since several buildings on the Butler Company property were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire.
Since then, there have been countless delays and frustrations for city officials working to get the property cleaned up, but those efforts could pay off next month.
At Monday’s Board of Works meeting, City Planner Steve Bingham said he is hopeful cleanup can begin in August.
“We would like to have the site cleaned up by the end of the year,” he said. “It’s starting to look like a possibility. It’s not set in stone, but I think things are starting to move in the right direction so we can get some positive outcome from this project.”
Since the fire, the City of Butler attempted to contact property owners about cleanup without success. City officials went to court and to the DeKalb County Commissioners to finally gain the tax deed last year to obtain ownership of the land.
Unsuccessful grant applications for cleanup work were also sources of frustration until this year.
SES Environmental will provide a full remediation plan to clean up of the Butler Company site in the near future, Bingham said. A grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and city funds will pay for the cleanup efforts.
SES will perform monitoring work and soil capping while providing hazardous materials training for city employees.
In other business, Mayor Mike Hartman and Street Superintendent Eric Dohner offered to work with residents Dan and Rhonda Fuller to address motorists speeding through an alley between properties they own in the 400 blocks of North Ash and North Beech streets.
The city installed temporary speed bumps that have slowed traffic, but the Fullers noted pins holding at least one of the speed bumps in place have been damaged.
When Mr. Fuller asked permission to restrict alley access, Hartman suggested allowing a longer period of time to see if traffic subsides, noting emergency vehicles might need to use the alley. Dohner offered to meet to come up with a solution, suggesting permanent speed bumps.
“I think if we work together, we can come up with a good solution,” Hartman said.
In separate actions during their respective meetings, Butler’s Board of Works and City Council approved a joint resolution that extends Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order to suspend utility shut-offs for delinquent accounts through the end of September. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck read the resolution, which stipulates utility shut-offs will resume in October.
Utility customers are encouraged to bring their accounts into compliance prior to Oct. 1, or to contact the utility office to make payment arrangements.
Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore announced sewer cleaning will begin this week, starting with areas south of U.S. 6.
Bingham said High Street construction plans have been finalized. Once Brooks Construction sets its schedule, he said, a pre-construction meeting will take place with residents to discuss the project timetable and detours.
Bingham announced these meetings:
• Butler’s Unsafe Building Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, to conduct three hearings on unsafe properties.
• The Butler Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, to review Forest River’s expansion plan for its manufacturing facility.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger announced his department will escort a large contingent from the Returning American Warriors motorcycle group that will stop around noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway. The group will stay for about 90 minutes before heading west on U.S. 6 to C.R. 61 and then to Hicksville, Ohio.
The City Council soon will get to work on the 2021 budget. The council will get its first look at a draft budget at its Aug. 3 meeting. A public hearing will take place Tuesday, Sept. 8, with adoption set for Sept. 21. Salaries for elected officials and employees will be read at the Aug. 17 and Sept. 8 meetings, with final passage on Sept. 21.
Mandy Cline, a coordinator with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, reported on activities she has led with students with disabilities. Projects have included painting bleachers and benches, laying mulch and planting vegetables in the Butler Community Garden.
“While we are doing this, we are wrapping education around it,” Cline explained. Several students have entered into paid internships with local businesses. “The community has embraced us wonderfully. My students have done well.”
By 5-0 votes, the City Council approved:
• the first and second readings of a revised fireworks ordinance, setting permitted fireworks hours and days for June 29 and 30, and July 1-9;
• the first reading of an additional appropriation that will allocate $12,559 for street sweeper replacement; $30,000 for fire department protective equipment and $100,000 for the Redevelopment Commission for Butler Company cleanup; and
• resolution to enter into a three-year lease/purchase agreement for a street sweeper and leaf vacuum equipment.
The council was asked to review and comment on a draft ordinance about house numbering in Butler. Bingham said the 1983 ordinance stipulates house numbers be 2-1/2 inches tall and includes a fine of $1 per day for violations.
Discussion included possibly requiring numbers to be 4 inches tall; whether or not numbers should be lit at night; requiring apartment buildings to have visible numbers; having reflective signs on mailboxes and/or the house; and establishing a grace period for compliance.
