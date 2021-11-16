Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
This meeting is one week earlier than normal due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The public is invited to attend.
Butler food pantry will be open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold its next distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Free Friendsgiving dinner is Sunday
BUTLER — A free Friendsgiving dinner will be served Sunday in the old Butler High School gymnasium, 320 N. Ash St.
Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ and Eastpoint Community Church are teaming up to host a free Friendsgiving Thanksgiving dinner.
Gump’s will prepare the meats, baked beans and cornbread muffins. Eastpoint will prepare Thanksgiving sides and desserts.
Dinner church will begin at 4 p.m. Dinners will be served while supplies last.
Walk-ins are welcome. Delivery to shut-ins in Butler is available by calling Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ at 920-4858.
Friendsgiving meal is Nov. 25
BUTLER — The community is invited to enjoy a free Friendsgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St.
Visitors are invited to pull up a chair and make a friend or invite someone to join your table.
Deliveries are available by calling or texting 573-0083 to schedule. For more information, visit dekalbfriendsgiving.org.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.