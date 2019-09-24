Butler church plans
fall rummage sale
BUTLER — The Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host its fall rummage sale Oct. 3-5.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4. Saturday is bag day with sale hours from 9 a.m. to noon.
Butler food pantry sets two distributions
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold two distribution dates each in October, November and December.
The food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will distribute commodities only from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The regular monthly distribution will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
November dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for regular monthly distribution.
December dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for regular monthly distribution.
Special needs meeting set for is Sept. 30
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the DeKalb County Eastern attendance area. This meeting includes children who are home schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway. For more information, contact Principal Kim Clark at 868-2123.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Sewer district board
meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items.
Email items to jjones@kpcmedia.com
Items can be emailed to jjones@kpcmedia.com or by calling 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.