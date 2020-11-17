340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
The doTerra Essential Oils holiday party will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The next Adult Crafts with Vivian class will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
New materials available
Large print: “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Biography: “A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee” by Danny Fingeroth. “Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise” by Scott Eyman. “Long Shot” by Azad. “Olive the Lionheart: Lost Love, Imperial Spies and One Woman’s Journey into the Heart of Africa” by Brad Ricca. “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” by Sarah Smarsh.
History: “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series) by Bill O’Reilly. “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the present.” “The Kidnapping Club: Wall Street, Slavery and Resistance on the Eve of the Civil War” by Jonathan Daniel Wells.
Entertainment: “Ask Me What’s for Dinner One More Time: Inappropriate Thoughts on Motherhood” by Meredith Masony.
Religion and spirituality: “Do It Afraid: Embracing Courage in the Face of Fear” by Joyce Meyer.
Home and garden: “Outlander Knitting: The Official Book of 20 Knits Inspired by the Hit Series” from Clarkson Potter. “Cross Stitch for the Soul: 20 Designs to Inspire” by Emma Congdon.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Each Wednesday, a new Take & Make craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
