EDITOR’S NOTE: This honor roll is being published again, as school officials said some names were omitted from previous lists provided to this newspaper.
BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School has announced students named to the honor roll in grades 7-8 for the second quarter grading period that ended Dec. 20, 2019.
Distinguished honor roll is a grade-point average between 3.8 and 4.0. Honor roll is a grade-point average between 3.0 and 3.79.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Grade 7
Distinguished honor roll
McKenna Arick, Brayden Baatz, Lincoln Bollinger, Mason Chambers, Lillian Cline, Olivia Days, Keegan Friend, Natalie Garman, Maddison Hulbert, Sydnee Kessler, Dakota Kline, Lilyan Kreischer, Emelly Lamberson, David Lieb, Jami Morgan, Addison Pfefferkorn, Aleigha Pfefferkorn, Dawson Rosswurm, Regan Smith, Ayrian Spencer, Charlette Strong and Mya VanDyke.
Honor roll
Alyssa Blackburn, Gabriel Blair, Cohen Blomeke, Addilyn Brown, Izzak Bruggner, Brooklyn Burley, Brooke Carper, Kali Cox, Olivia Crager, Owen Davis, Fisher Deaton, Triton Fiechter, Zoe Garrett, Layla Hankey, MaKayla Hartman, Kiersten Haynes, Vincent Hicks, Nakita Howell, Karly Kaufmann, Taylor Kees, LaTrisha Lee, Jace Mayberry, Anna McAtee, Jacob McClain, Kennedy Miller, Autumn Northrup, Jada Noto, Kaydance Patrick, Gabrial Prentice, Jonas Richman, Kendra Rickman, Brady Roby, Exzavyer Roby, Lijah Royster, Jace Sebert, Lane Snyder, Nolen Steury, Ryan Strong, Paige Traxler, Onyx Webb, Nevaeha Wheaton and Avery Wilson.
Grade 8
Distinguished honor roll
Alysha Baker, Emma Brown, David Burns, Chloe Buss, Jaelyn Cook, Addison Davidhizar, Baylie Donaldson, Joseph Eck, Paige Fuhrman, Jesse Hankey, Briar Hartleroad, Jayci Kitchen, Aubry Lamberson, Holly Laney, Moyra McAtee, Leah Ranger, Mataya Redinger, J’Nae Rothgeb, Jadin Seiler, Kennedy Smyth, MaKenna Sprau, Taylor Troxell and Madelynn Yaros.
Honor roll
Kailyn Ballentine, Ashton Bendel, Amber Brown, Hunter Carroll, Raegan Chapman, Chandler Dangler, Wyatt Davis, Annessa DeLong, Athena Fike, Seth Firestine, Ethan Graves, Bradon Greutman, Paige Halferty, Chloe Hayes, Addison Jehl, Nicholas Kaiser, Alyssa Kaufman, Joanie Kimpel, Christopher Maag, Laney Millay, Tamara Mills, Clayton Minnick, Cadence Price, Jonathan Prosser, Ryder Reed, Tevis Rice, Bryce Roberts, Victoria Roose, Elijah Rose, Timmery Rutter, Dane Sebert, Gage Spalding, MacKinzee Stepp, Ayla Stuller, Elmeria Stutzman, Lydia Sullivan, Kessa Theising, Hunter Treesh, Natalee Warstler, Brayden Weicht, Haley Wies, Mason Wilson and Osric Wolfe.
