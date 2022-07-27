BUTLER — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a walking tour of art in and around the City of Butler.
If this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $15,000 by Sept. 25, the project led by City of Butler will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.
“Public art is a great way to beautify and engage communities,” Crouch said. “I am proud of the work the City of Butler has done to revitalize their downtown and cannot wait to see their progress.”
Funds from this campaign will be used to create a series of murals to connect the community to art.
The first — currently in progress at the Butler Police Department building at 120 W. Main St. — honors emergency services including police, fire, and EMS personnel at the Butler police department garage.
An existing patriotic mural at the corner of Main and Broadway has been restored to honor those who have served our country through military service.
Another mural will be created on the former fire department garage next to the new farmer’s market location on West Main Street in Butler.
“The City of Butler and the Butler Main Street Association are very excited to be a part of the CreatINg Places program,” Butler Community Development Planner Vivian Likes said. “With one mural created in 2020, the community showed a newfound sense of pride.”
“By creating a mural program and adding a walking tour of murals, it presents a reflection of our community ‘Welcoming visitors to Butler with Art,’” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
In addition to the farmer’s market mural, Hartman said he hopes to have at least two more murals completed in 2023.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016. Projects have raised more than $6.7 million in public funds and an additional $5.5 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities — with 501c3 or 501c4 status — and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. The IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
