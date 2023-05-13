340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• Friends of the Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
• The library will host a boater education course May 30 and May 31 with instruction provided by Indiana Conservation officers. The class will cover vessel basics, navigation rules, nighttime navigation, emergencies, personal watercraft, boating laws and regulations and required equipment. For more information, contact Kim Lanning at the library or to register online, visit on.in.gov/boatered.
Youth activities
• Tiny tot art, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday.
Adult and family activities
• The afternoon book club will meet from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s selection is “The Boys in the Boat.”
• The evening book club will meet from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. This month’s selection is “The Boys in the Boat.”
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Large print: “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin. “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything” by BJ Fogg, Ph.D.
Society: “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise” by Pico Iyer. “Outcasts United: An American Town, a Refugee Town and One Woman’s Quest to Make a Difference” by Warren St. John.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Camp Zero” by Michelle Min Sterling. “In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune. “The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill” by Rowenna Miller.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
