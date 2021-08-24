340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
New materials available
Large print: “Lone Star Law” by Louis L’Amour and Elmer Kelton. “The Jam and Jelly Nook” (Amish marketplace novel) by Amy Clipston. “The Summer of Lost and Found” by Mary Alice Monroe. “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders.
History: “The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age” by Amy Sohn. “The Lives They Saved: The Untold Story of Medics, Mariners and the Incredible Boatlift that Evacuated nearly 300,000 People on 9/11” by L. Douglas Keeney.
Health, mind and body: “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig.
Cooking, food and wine: “Nadiya Bakes: Over 100 Must-Try Recipes for Breads, Cakes, Biscuits, Pies and More” by Nadiya Hussain. “Sheet Cake” Easy One-Pan Recipes for Every Day and Every Occasion” by Abigail Johnson Dodge.
Literature and fiction: “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller.
Society: “The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence” by Stephen Kurczy.
Comics and graphic novels: “Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive” by Chris Colfer. “The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor” by Shaenon K. Garrity. “Clash” (Click graphic novel) by Kayla Miller.
DVD: “Finding You” on Blu-ray. “Queen Bees.” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” on Blu-ray.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The children’s garden club meets at 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming topics include weeding, watering and pruning, chlorophyll transfers and a garden club party. Children can sign up at the circulation desk.
Credit/debit changes
There is a $5 minimum requirement for each transaction for patrons using a debit or credit card at the library.
The library accepts cash, check, debit and credit cards for transactions to best fit the needs of all patrons.
StoryTime
StoryTime returns in September. Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under is from 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages 3 and up is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft is fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
