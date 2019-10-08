Eastside band performs at Homestead

FORT WAYNE — Area marching bands strutted their stuff at the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands Saturday.
In Open Class D, Eastside received a participation award, achieving a score of 50.625.
First-place Woodlan, with a score of 61.725, swept the special awards for best music, visual effect and general effect.
Adams Central was second at 57.925. Bluffton was third at 50.850.
Scores were posted on the INbands.com website.
DeKalb’s Baron Brigade was the big winner, sweeping awards for best music, visual effect and general effect to earn first place in Open Class B over six other bands. DeKalb’s score was 71.200.
Second-place Leo had 69.825. Third-place North Side had 68.875.
Participation awards in Class B went to Huntington North (62.500), Columbia City (59.200), Bishop Dwenger (51.375) and Marion (50.975).
In Open Class C, Angola and Garrett received participation awards.
NorthWood, with a first-place score of 68.050, garnered the best visual award. Second-place Norwell had 67.775, winning for best music and general effect. Twin Lakes was third at 62.550.
Angola’s score was 62.500. Garrett’s score was 57.200.
Penn won Open Class A, capturing all three caption awards and also earned the grand champion award of all bands.
In Scholastic Class B, Heritage finished first, winning for best music, visual effect and general effect.
In Scholastic Class A, Lafayette Jefferson swept the caption awards, placing first ahead of second-place Snider and third-place Wayne. South Side and New Haven received participation awards.
Host Homestead performed in exhibition.
Eastside, Garrett and Angola will perform at the Indiana State School Music Association preliminaries Saturday.
Eastside performs at 3:45 p.m. in Open Class D at Plymouth High School. Garrett performs at 4:15 p.m. in Open Class C, and Angola performs at 4:45 p.m., both at Homestead. East Noble performs at 6 p.m. in Open Class B at Homestead.
Eastside, DeKalb and East Noble will perform in ISSMA regional competition Oct. 19 at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Eastside performs at 1:45 p.m. against 14 other bands in Open Class D. DeKalb performs at 6 p.m. in Open Class B, with East Noble at 8:30 p.m. Fourteen bands make up the Class B field.
Angola and Garrett will compete in a 12-band Open Class C field at Chesterton. Garrett performs at 12:45 p.m. with Angola at 1:30 p.m.
