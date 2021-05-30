BUTLER — Eastside graduates were given a challenge when facing life’s future obstacles: remember how they responded during a challenging senior year.
Of the 97 graduates, 90 received their diplomas during Sunday’s in-person ceremony in the main gymnasium.
The gym was darkened so that the only lights shown over the students, who were seated and evenly spaced about the floor.
“Today marks the beginning of this crazy adventure called life,” senior Lauren Brown said in her welcoming address. “Our steps and decisions after today may lead us away from Eastside, but the memories will last a lifetime.”
Salutatorian Jaiden Baker reflected upon the many changes that happened since this class entered ninth grade.
“All new experiences challenged us in different ways,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but we made it. We started to develop new friendships and build new bonds with each other.
“As we settled into a routine and thought we had it all figured out, life threw a global pandemic our way during junior year. … We were forced to find a new normal if we wanted any hope for a senior year.
“We followed new guidelines and procedures,” Baker continued. “We were determined to have a senior year and make it the best we could. It wasn’t easy, but we did it together.”
“One thousand, three hundred and eighty-seven days ago, we all walked through those front doors with butterflies in our stomach as we were beginning our high school journey,” valedictorian Liam Franz said. “We never thought we would make it to this day.
“Our senior peers told us to cherish every moment of high school because it would be gone in an instant, but we never believed them, but here we are today, cherishing our last moments before officially becoming an EHS graduate.
“We accomplished a lot of things as a class, but we achieved a lot as individuals,” Franz said. “We may not have all accomplished the same things, and that’s OK, because we are our own unique individuals, and we all had our own set of dreams.
“Class of 2021, we have survived the gauntlet of public high school. We will never complain about school lunch anymore. We will never mess with a substitute teacher again, and we will never search for our worksheet on Quizlet again,” he said.
“Go be great, chase your dreams, change the world, make others smile, be a force for good in the world around us, persevere through hard times, never give up, and live your life to the fullest.”
Before leading her classmates in turning their tassels, Abby Yeager said, “Now is when we go on to achieve everything and anything we want. It won’t be easy, but I can confidently say that each and every one of us will be able to prosper and go on to do great things.
“As you walk out of Eastside as new graduates, be ready for the new adventure that is life,” she said.
Fifty-seven members of the class have plans to attend a college or university, Principal Larry Yoder announced. Senior Drew Dohner will enter the military. Forty-three seniors completed internship, career or technical education programs.
Thirty-one seniors completed the Eastside Honor Program in an academic or technical path that includes advanced-level coursework.
Thirty-four seniors achieved academic honors diplomas, and 13 earned technical honor diplomas.
New DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Shane Conwell gave his first graduation speech since taking over in March for retired Superintendent Jeff Stephens.
“You’ve been challenged. You’ve been tested. You’ve seen peaks and you’ve seen valleys,” Conwell said. “Most importantly, you have persevered.
“Perseveration, by definition, is the continued effort to achieve something despite difficulties.
“Each and every one of you has pushed through with great resilience to achieve this accomplishment,” Conwell said. “It also goes without saying that you are here today, graduates, because of the collective efforts, support and commitment from a variety of people, who been here and have been an important piece of your life.
“During a senior year of uncertainties and changes, this class has not only adapted, but it has risen to the challenge,” he stated. “You’ve persevered in true champion form.
“The next time you get tested, which you will; the next time you get challenged, which you will; the next time you see a peak or a valley, remember this year, remember this day, and persevere.”
