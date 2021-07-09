BUTLER — Therma-Tru, the largest employer within the Butler city limits, is looking to grow again with a proposed $43.6 million expansion.
The expansion would include more manufacturing space, equipment and 53 new hourly jobs at its facility at 601 R.E. Jones Road on the city’s south side.
Friday, Butler’s Economic Development Commission will consider 10-year real and personal tax abatements requested by the company, and make a recommendation to the Butler Common Council.
The company currently employs 1,030 people: 917 hourly workers and 113 in salaried positions. The average hourly wage for hourly employees is $20.65, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The average annual salary for salaried employees is $85,000.
The anticipated hourly wage for the new hourly positions is $19.50. The new employees will be directly hired by Therma-Tru, with a 180-day probationary period before permanent hire, the company said in the application.
According to its website, Therma-Tru is the nation’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass and steel exterior door systems. Its company headquarters is located in Maumee, Ohio. The Butler facility was constructed in 1985.
“During the last five years, we have increased our door production by 38%; added 204 jobs, an increase of 26% and invested $40 million in capital spend, to support increased capacity and growth,” wrote plant manager Brian Wirges in the application.
“Our outlook is strong, with anticipated growth in the 15-20% range over the next three years,” he added.
In Therma-Tru’s tax abatement application, if approved, the company expects to start work later this month. Construction will be done in phases, with completion anticipated in December 2024.
Total equipment costs are estimated at $37.1 million, according to the application. That total includes a 23,000-square-foot building expansion — estimated at $6.5 million — for additional space needed for six new molding presses for future growth. The total cost of the presses, which will produce skins for fiberglass doors, is estimated to be $12.3 million.
The company plans new product tooling, door line upgrades and door assembly cells, including $17 million for a new door line for future fiberglass growth. Therma-Tru is also planning $3 million in pressroom automation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.