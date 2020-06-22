BUTLER — It’s about more than a garden. The Butler Community Garden located in Hendrickson Park along Federal Street has a family atmosphere to it.
That’s how Eric Brown, Linda Lucarelli, Brian Palmer and Robert and Sharon Coe like it.
Three years ago, they all became involved in the endeavor, almost on a bet.
That July, with the garden in its infancy and with a handful of plots spoken for, they came forward wanting to become involved.
“The guy that was running it at that point, he couldn’t understand why we were even going to attempt to start a garden that late in the year.
“I made him a 54-day promise that I would bring him fresh green beans,” Brown said. “In 53 days, I told him I lied, because I brought them in a day early.”
Like crops in the garden, participation has taken root and continues to grow.
“We’ve just stayed with it, and by far, this is the most participants we’ve had, and we’re still hoping for continued growth,” he said. As of June 18, there were only seven plots available.
People interested in a plot can call Brown or Lucarelli at 645-0841 or visit the City of Butler website.
“We start everyone off with a tilled and fertilized plot,” Brown explained. “We’re already booking plots for 2021.” If demand continues to increase, additional plots can be made available.
In addition to individual plots, the garden includes a 120-foot by 40-foot community plot. Many of the crops grown in the community plot are delivered to food banks or to needy people the gardeners know.
“Someone that maybe doesn’t know how to garden or wants to learn a little bit, we’ll help tutor them along,” Brown said. “We make all the tools available to them, we’ll give them recommendations on seeds, time of season and what they can still get in the ground.
“I grew up on a farm, and it just always amazed me to take such tiny, tiny seeds and watch them develop into just unbelievable plants,” he said. “My passion is like my dad’s, just how powerful a little seed is.
“You take a tomato seed that’s the size of a pencil lead. If you harvested every seed off that one crop and replanted it, you could feed the whole county off of one plant, because you’re going to have 4,000-5,000 seeds, and each one of them is going to make 100-200 plants of tomatoes.”
This fall, the group plans to offer a canning and preserving class.
“It seems like there was a skipped generation,” Brown said of gardening. “As people left the farm and came to the cities, we lost the ability to teach our kids how to garden, can and preserve.
“That’s one of the things Linda and I love the most, finding these people who are a blank slate and don’t know anything. We’re turning it into a teaching garden.
“It’s such a nice mélange of people,” he added, noting a father-daughter tandem who have never gardened before. A group of special-needs children have joined the garden this year.
“From where we were three years ago, we’ve gone leaps and bounds to a sustainability garden, which is the goal,” he said. “Every year, the grounds look a little bit better.”
The Coes donated tillers, hoses and equipment to be used in the garden.
“When we started, it was a matter of dragging 600 feet of garden hose to your plot,” Brown said. “Now, we’ve got our hoses buried and on hose stands. I just wish we had taken a better photo journal of the improvements.”
In its history, the Hendrickson Park property — previously known as Federal Street Park — featured an industrial league softball field and was also used when Eastside first launched its soccer program.
Earlier, the land once featured a roundhouse and trackage for the Eel River Railroad, owned by a variety of companies until the rails were taken up in the 1950s. Even today, rail spikes from bygone days are uncovered.
The community garden is 100 percent self-sustaining, a fact Brown is especially proud of.
“At this point, we’ve taken no money from the City of Butler,” he said. “It’s all been out of the pockets of the gardeners, Linda or myself or people we’ve donated food to.”
While the garden includes “community” in its name, an unfortunate activity has been some people availing themselves to the produce being grown.
“Everything on those plots is owned by the individual gardener,” Brown explained. “If they choose to give it away, donate or whatever, it’s up to them.
“We caught one lady with like 40 pumpkins in her van,” he said with a chuckle. “We want people in the area to know, if they have need, call us. We’ll let you know what’s available to pick, and we’ll probably pick it for you and give it to you.
“We had two gardeners leave because they got everything down to harvest and their gardens were totally devastated.”
Setbacks like that aside, the garden is about community and family. Gardeners like to gather and share stories.
Brown and Lucarelli tend to six garden plots in Butler and six more in Waterloo, meaning they have a lot of produce available.
“We get a great big kick of just being able to take off at night and set a dozen ears of corn and produce on the doorstep of people’s house around where we live,” he said.
