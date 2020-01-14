Pauline Hamman

EDGERTON, Ohio — Pauline V. Hamman, 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Krill Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gerald Foley

HAMILTON — Gerald B. “Jerry” Foley, 80, of Hamilton, died Jan. 10, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.

Jack Goss

LEO — Jack Emery Goss, 38, of Leo, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Mary Drake

AUBURN — Mary E. Drake, 83, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Stephen Faux

AUBURN — Stephen E. Faux, 67, of Auburn, died Jan. 5, 2020.

Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Raymond Fee

AUBURN — Raymond C. Fee, 88, of Auburn, died Jan. 7, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Forest Franze

AUBURN — Forest “Frank” Franze, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mildred M. Housman

AUBURN — Mildred M. “Mickie” Housman, 97, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Michael Mouw

AUBURN — Michael D. Mouw, 59, of Auburn, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Patricia Straub

AUBURN — Patricia “Pat” Straub, 79, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joy Williams

AUBURN — Joy Maureen Williams, 76, of Auburn, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Irma Rockwell

BRISTOL, Va. — Irma Rose Diederich Rockwell, 85, also known as “Mimi Rockwell,” of Bristol, Virginia and born in Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Farris Funeral Home, Abingdon, Virginia, handled arrangements.

Timothy Becker

HUDSON — Timothy James Becker, 54, of Hudson, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Dixie Spitler

HUDSON — Dixie Darlene Spitler, 83, of Hudson, died Jan. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nina Vincent

ANGOLA — Nina A. Vincent, 94, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Kevin Funk

FREMONT — Kevin Lee Funk, 70, of Fremont, died Jan. 6, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Jacqueline Houlton

KENDALLVILLE — Jacqueline Elaine Houlton, 64, of Kendallville, died Jan. 3, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Janie Craft

ALBION — Janie P. Craft, 80, of Albion, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.

Larry Slain

ALBION — Larry Slain, 81, of Albion, died Jan. 4, 2020.

There will be no services.

