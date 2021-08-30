SPENCERVILLE — Members of the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star recently rolled up their sleeves to make their famous fair doughnuts to benefit several schools and organizations.
On Aug. 21, in the parking lot at the Concord Masonic lodge in Spencerville, members made 1,050 dozen doughnuts to raise funds for the Little Joe’s Preschool at St. Joe Church of Christ, Coburn Corners Church of Christ Preschool, Woodburn Children’s Home and the Concord Township Fire Department.
Each organization was responsible for providing people to cook, package, and deliver their doughnuts. The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star charged for ingredients only and donated the required equipment and skilled labor. Each organization sold and distributed the finished doughnuts. Total fundraising for the day was $5,775.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control at the lodge during the event.
“The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star is invested in supporting our community and its many non-profit organizations,” the organization said in a news release. “Every organization is in need of additional funds, and we want to help. As we are continually looking at ways that we can help within our community, this was yet another way that we could work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.