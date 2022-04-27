Passenger complains of neck pain in Butler crash
BUTLER — A female passenger complained of neck pain following a two-vehicle crash at 12:48 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Main Street, Butler Police said.
Angela M. Steffes, 44, of the 400 block of South Locust Street, Edgerton, Ohio, complained of neck pain following the crash.
She was a front seat passenger in a 1970 Chevrolet Custom, driven by Keith E. Thompson, 59, of the same address.
Thompson told Butler Police he was driving west when a 2003 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Sephany L. Smith, 17, of the 5700 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, made a left turn in front of him.
According to a police report, Smith said she was attempting to turn into a convenience store and didn't see oncoming traffic.
Neither driver reported injuries. Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.