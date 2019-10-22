Max Moughler
BUTLER — Max L. Moughler, 77, of Butler, died Oct. 15, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Elaine Harp
AUBURN — Elaine Louise Schaefer Harp, 90, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Norma Howard
AUBURN — Norma Gene Howard, 71, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Linda Schoonover
GARRETT — Linda L. Schoonover, 76, of Garrett, died Oct. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sandra Wisel
GARRETT — Sandra K. Wisel, 75, of Garrett, died Oct. 14, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Leonard Sheffield
ANGOLA — Leonard E. Sheffield, 84, of Angola, died Oct. 17, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Thomas Van Aman
FREMONT — Thomas Lynn Van Aman, 66, of Fremont, died Oct. 15, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Judith Caress
KENDALLVILLE — Judith Ann Caress, 75, of Kendallville, died Oct. 16, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Helen Davis
KENDALLVILLE — Helen Katherine Davis, 100, of Kendallville, died Oct. 17, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Terry Donat
KENDALLVILLE — Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Oct. 19, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Konger
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Mary Cathline Nash Konger, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Owen Maxwell
KENDALLVILLE — Owen “Slim” Maxwell, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 14, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Norton
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Norton, 83, of Kendallville, died Oct. 15, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gary Terry
KENDALLVILLE — Gary Lee Terry, 58, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Conley
ROME CITY — Dorothy I. Conley, 87, of Rome City, died Oct. 18, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
