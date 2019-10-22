Max Moughler

BUTLER — Max L. Moughler, 77, of Butler, died Oct. 15, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Elaine Harp

AUBURN — Elaine Louise Schaefer Harp, 90, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Norma Howard

AUBURN — Norma Gene Howard, 71, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Linda Schoonover

GARRETT — Linda L. Schoonover, 76, of Garrett, died Oct. 16, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Sandra Wisel

GARRETT — Sandra K. Wisel, 75, of Garrett, died Oct. 14, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Leonard Sheffield

ANGOLA — Leonard E. Sheffield, 84, of Angola, died Oct. 17, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Thomas Van Aman

FREMONT — Thomas Lynn Van Aman, 66, of Fremont, died Oct. 15, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Judith Caress

KENDALLVILLE — Judith Ann Caress, 75, of Kendallville, died Oct. 16, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Helen Davis

KENDALLVILLE — Helen Katherine Davis, 100, of Kendallville, died Oct. 17, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Terry Donat

KENDALLVILLE — Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Mary Konger

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Mary Cathline Nash Konger, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 6, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.

Owen Maxwell

KENDALLVILLE — Owen “Slim” Maxwell, 80, of Kendallville, died Oct. 14, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Norton

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Norton, 83, of Kendallville, died Oct. 15, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gary Terry

KENDALLVILLE — Gary Lee Terry, 58, of Kendallville, died Oct. 13, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Conley

ROME CITY — Dorothy I. Conley, 87, of Rome City, died Oct. 18, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

