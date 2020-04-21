St. Joe cancels meetings until further notice
ST. JOE — The Town of St. Joe has canceled town board meetings, which take place the first and third Tuesdays of each month, until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder said.
The clerk’s office is also closed during this time. Residents wishing to pay utility bills may do so by using the drop box or through the town’s website, stjoeindiana.org. Voice mail at the clerk’s office will be checked on a regular basis.
Butler utility offices, traffic court closed
BUTLER — Butler utility offices and Butler City Court are closed to the public, but people can still make payments, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said.
Utility bills and traffic tickets can be paid using a drop box inside the City Court doorway.
Payments can be made through the City of Butler website, butler.in.us, or by calling PayGov at (866) 480-8552. Users will need to provide their account numbers and payment amounts when using these services.
Customers who do not know their utility payment amounts can call the utility office at 868-5881. People with questions about paying traffic tickets should call Butler City Court at 868-2441.
Anyone in need of a building permit should call the City of Butler office at 868-5200 or email City Planner Steve Bingham at planner@butler.in.us.
City employees will continue working during the office closures. Residents with questions and concerns can call 868-5200 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any updates will be posted on the City of Butler’s Facebook page.
DeKalb Eastern sets ‘grab and go’ locations
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has announced times and locations for its “grab and go” meal distribution.
Meals will be delivered Mondays and Thursdays at these times and locations:
- 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St., west parking lot, door 5 near the soccer field;
- 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe, east parking lot, door 4 behind the school;
- 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, C.R. 59 and C.R. 40;
- 11:40 a.m. to noon — Coburn Corners Church of Christ, C.R. 64 east of S.R. 101; and
- 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. — Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 64 west of S.R. 1.
DeKalb Eastern posts Wi-Fi access locations
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has announced students without Wi-Fi access at home can go to one of the school buildings.
Wi-Fi access will be available from the east parking lot at Butler Elementary as well as the north and south ends of the school.
At Riverdale Elementary, Wi-Fi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the baseball fields and in the playground area at the south end of the school.
At Eastside, Wi-Fi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the gym and auditorium.
Butler parks open, equipment not available
BUTLER — Butler’s parks are open for public use, but Mayor Mike Hartman has announced use of park play equipment is prohibited until further notice.
Eastside scholarship deadline extended
BUTLER — The Eastside Area Community Foundation has announced the deadline for the Eastside Class of 2020 to apply for scholarships has been extended to April 30.
Applications and eligibility information may be found on the foundation’s website, eastsideareacommunityfoundation.org.
