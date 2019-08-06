Bicyclist struck, refuses treatment
BUTLER — An 18-year-old bicyclist refused medical treatment after being struck by a vehicle near the police station in the 100 block of West Main Street July 30, Butler Police reported.
Austin H. Knight, 18, of the 500 block of Erie Street, declined medical treatment. The collision was reported at 11:10 a.m.
Police said Knight was riding his bike west and just came past the NAPA store when he was struck by Justin L. Shull, 34, of the 6200 block of C.R. 34, Butler, driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Police said Shull was exiting the parking lot between the NAPA store and the police department when the collision occurred.
According to the accident report, Shull offered Knight a ride home after the collision.
Police make arrests
- Robert Hafer, 39, of the 5700 block of Meadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. July 25 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
- David Sanders, 46, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested July 25 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Michael Reinig, 25, of the 800 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Clifford Bard, 48, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. July 26 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Trenton Mack, 34, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Butler Police on warrant for an unspecified charge.
