INDIANAPOLIS — Hunters can apply online for state park deer management draw hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply.
Applicants must possess any valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application, not including apprentice licenses. Applicants must be Indiana residents (or possess a valid lifetime license to take deer in Indiana) and be 18 years of age by the date of the first hunt.
Once an application has been submitted online, information cannot be changed. Applications must be completed by the deadline. The application deadline closes Aug. 17.
Primary applicants can apply by themselves or with up to two secondary applicants (also known as “buddies”). There is no preference in the draw based on whether the application includes buddies. If applicants have buddies listed on your application, their information must be included on the application in order for them to participate. This includes each buddy’s hunting license number and date of birth. Buddies must meet all age, residency, and licensing requirements of state parks deer management hunts. Each applicant may appear on only one application per hunt period.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. A link to view drawing results will be posted at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt after Aug. 31.
Firearm hunts include any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana. Archery hunts include any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana, including crossbows.
Properties participating include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison (archery only), Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Trine State Recreation Area (archery only).
Early hunts are Nov. 16-17, and late hunts are Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
