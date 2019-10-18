Butler, St. Joe set trick-or-treat hours
Butler and St. Joe have announced hours for trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treat in St. Joe will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat in Butler will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Butler Indiana Happenings is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event at the old Butler High School gymnasium parking lot on North Ash Street from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Trunk-or-treat will include a costume judging contest at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Butler Main Street.
Citizens wishing to pass out candy for trunk-or-treat are asked to gather at the old gym around 4:30 p.m. and enter from Ash Street. Citizens are asked to bring treats for approximately 300 children.
