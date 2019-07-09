Police make arrests
- Thomas Brown, 31, of the 100 block of West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. June 28 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
- Travis Cusick, 45, of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. June 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
- Jeruan Johnson, 21, of the 6800 block of Rosmer Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. June 29 by Butler Police on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
- Talon Hostetler, 23, of the 4400 block of C.R. 49, Auburn, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. June 30 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 5 felony, and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Diana Myers, 48, of Bateman Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. June 30 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Driver rear-ends another vehicle
BUTLER — There were no injuries in a July 3 rear-end collision near the intersection of South Broadway and Oak Street, Butler Police said.
Bradley J. Johnson, 52, of the 6700 block of Cliffside Pass, Fort Wayne and Brandy L. Handley, 37, of the 1400 block of Connie Jean Crossing, Garrett, were both traveling north at the time of the crash.
Johnson was stopped for traffic when his 2011 Ford F-150 truck was struck from behind by Handley’s 2013 Dodge Caravan.
Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
