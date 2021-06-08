BUTLER — The Butler City Council wants more information — and it wants city employees to know possible costs — after hearing a proposal that could save more than $100,000 in health coverage costs.
During a 45-minute presentation, Daniel W. Kruse, CEO and co-founder of CareHealth Benefits, shared options that would help the city transition away from traditional health insurance coverage to any of three options: group medical cost sharing, a direct primary care solution and individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) programs.
“Everybody hates health insurance. Nobody really likes it, but you’ve got to have it,” Kruse said. “What we try to bring is good news in health care.”
Kruse said two-thirds of bankruptcies in the U.S. are the result of medical debt. “Over 60 percent of those people had health insurance,” he said. “Insurance is not really working. … There’s a problem where it’s costing more and more, and you’re not getting any more for how much you’re spending.”
The City of Butler currently has health insurance with PHP. With that plan, it pays 90% of the costs for enrolled employees, spouses and children. That coverage includes PHP, life, short-term disability, dental and vision insurance.
In 2020, the city spent $233,227. It will see a 19% cost increase this year, according to Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. City officials don’t want to ask employees to contribute, more either.
The city expects to pay more than $251,000 this year for health coverage. Kruse’s option is estimated to cost $141,347.
In the past, to try to find a lower rate, the city has shopped around to different providers.
Kruse is proposing an alternate benefits strategy comprised of Sedera for group medical cost sharing; Everside Health, which has a clinic at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, plus other clinics in Angola, LaGrange and Fort Wayne, for direct primary care; and Drawbridge for individual HRAs.
Employees could choose the strategy that best works for them, Kruse noted.
“It puts the city in a position where it doesn’t have to play the premium renewal game anymore,” he said.
“It’s a lot to take in because it’s totally different than we have done or heard about in the past,” Eck said.
“The main point is, the employees would have a choice,” Kruse said. “Right now, they don’t really have one,” adding that under this proposal, they could select just the clinic option without participating in a major medical component.
“Right now, they have no choice,” Eck said. “Every time we renew, we have a percentage increase, and our benefits decrease.”
Individual deductibles are approximately $3,500. The maximum out-of-pocket for family plans is $14,000, she explained, adding, “That number grows every single year. We’re at a breaking point where we’ve got to do something different, because we can’t handle 20% increases every year or every other year.”
Employees still would be responsible for 10% of the package cost. “If it doesn’t work out, we can get quotes on traditional health insurance and see where we are in a year,” she said.
“We all know this isn’t going down,” council member Tracey Hawkins said.
“I really think this is a viable option to look at,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “The city can’t keep absorbing a 19% or 20% increase every year. The last thing we want to do is pass costs onto the employees.”
Before making a decision, council member Eric Johnson asked Kruse’s firm to meet one-on-one with each employee to share what their costs would be under this plan, compared to traditional insurance.
“I’ve been on this board for many years, and insurance has always been a big problem, especially when we make changes,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to make a decision tonight. I like the program, but if the employees have questions, they can talk to him.”
Council member Gale Ryan moved to table the discussion to the next meeting on June 21, but Johnson asked for more time, amending it to the July 6 meeting.
Kruse said if the council moves to switch to the alternative benefits strategy, coverage could begin Aug. 1.
