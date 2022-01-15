BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the second quarter grading period that ended Dec. 17.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox, Jordan Dove, Colbie Fuller, Nevaeh Jacquay and Paxton Hunter-Rowe.
Honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Brantleigh Bolen, Lincoln Bowling, Zella Conkle, Andrew Evenson, Cohen Griggs, Clayton Householder, Cody Kaufmann, Nicholas Lake, Kennedi McCague, Keatyn McKinley, Megan Miller, Madison Scoville, Aaliyah Shirks, Ozzy Treesh, Dominque Troyer, Ellie Vanover and Brooklyn Weber.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Harper Davis, Hayden Drerup, Evelyn Garman, Kolten Robertson and Pearl Slentz.
Honor roll
Sienna Blevins
Arian Brown, Owyn Brown, Brittney Curry, Channing Daniels, Bryson Edsall, Aiden Elliott, Gavin Fradenburg, Austin Halferty, Hans Hankey, Victor Hicks, Callie-Bree Holtz, Alexis Julian, Blake Roby, Emily Scoville, Logan Stowell, Haley Tincher, Laney Wies and Charles Wilson.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown and Avery Fuller.
Honor roll
Hailey Brown, Jaxson Dale, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Mason Fletcher, Sarah Fuentes, Macklee Jackson, Joslynn Miller, Rilan Myers and Christopher Thompson.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Addison Grubb.
Honor roll
Elyn Brown, Maxwell Clark, Kayden Dale, Noah Dove, Daniel Edgar, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Reece Mason and Grace Tadsen.
