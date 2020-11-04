BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has released the names of students selected to its honor roll for the first-quarter grading period.

Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials

Third Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Sienna Blevins, Alisyn Bowman, Hayden Drerup, Austin Halferty, Kolten Robertson and Charles Wilson.

Honor roll

Arian Brown, Rhett Chipman, Brittney Curry, Channing Daniels, Harper Davis, Bryson Edsall, Gavin Fradenburg, Evelyn Garman, Hans Hankey, Brilee Hayward, Victor Hicks, Dredyn Lockhart, Auron Long, Abigail Otis, Liam Depew-Schrupp, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher and Lanie Wies.

Fourth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Rilan Myers

Honor roll

Mya Brown, Chevy Collins, Addison Comment, Jaxson Dale, Luke Daniels, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Joslynn Miller, Wyatt Morhart and Christopher Thompson.

Fifth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Elyn Brown, Maxwell Clark, Kayden Dale, Ava Delgado, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb, Barbara Meronk and Kaleb Robertson.

Honor roll

Natalynn Dowden, Damion Evans, Akira Geeraedts, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Shelbie Jennings, Alexis Kruse, Reece Mason, William McCreery, Kadance McMahon, Antanie Medellin, Izabella Oliver, Elijah Park, Kathryn Strong, Emily Theising and Noah Young.

Sixth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Nolan Davis, Joshua Eck and Rylan Moughler.

Honor roll

Adyson Brown, Mark Brown, Holden Chambers, Wyatt Cox, Nolan Crump, Carder Davis, Micah Fuentes, Danelle Guerra, Isabella Krenkel, Clinen McDonald, James Muzyka, Demetri Swank, Teagan Vanover and Chloe Walker.

