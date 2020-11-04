BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has released the names of students selected to its honor roll for the first-quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Alisyn Bowman, Hayden Drerup, Austin Halferty, Kolten Robertson and Charles Wilson.
Honor roll
Arian Brown, Rhett Chipman, Brittney Curry, Channing Daniels, Harper Davis, Bryson Edsall, Gavin Fradenburg, Evelyn Garman, Hans Hankey, Brilee Hayward, Victor Hicks, Dredyn Lockhart, Auron Long, Abigail Otis, Liam Depew-Schrupp, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Pearl Slentz, Haley Tincher and Lanie Wies.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Rilan Myers
Honor roll
Mya Brown, Chevy Collins, Addison Comment, Jaxson Dale, Luke Daniels, Jason Dolan, Garret Dove, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Joslynn Miller, Wyatt Morhart and Christopher Thompson.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Elyn Brown, Maxwell Clark, Kayden Dale, Ava Delgado, Noah Dove, Addison Grubb, Barbara Meronk and Kaleb Robertson.
Honor roll
Natalynn Dowden, Damion Evans, Akira Geeraedts, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Shelbie Jennings, Alexis Kruse, Reece Mason, William McCreery, Kadance McMahon, Antanie Medellin, Izabella Oliver, Elijah Park, Kathryn Strong, Emily Theising and Noah Young.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Nolan Davis, Joshua Eck and Rylan Moughler.
Honor roll
Adyson Brown, Mark Brown, Holden Chambers, Wyatt Cox, Nolan Crump, Carder Davis, Micah Fuentes, Danelle Guerra, Isabella Krenkel, Clinen McDonald, James Muzyka, Demetri Swank, Teagan Vanover and Chloe Walker.
