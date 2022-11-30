There were no injuries when an Indiana Michigan Electric Power utility truck and a DeKalb Eastern school bus collided at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of C.R. 77, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
The I&M truck, driven by Jason P. Brickley, 38, of Ossian, and the school bus, driven by Amy M. Womack, 56, of Auburn, were attempting to pass each other on a narrow road when their outside mirrors hit. Police said Womack and Brickley were traveling in opposite directions at the time of the collision.
Police said there were eight students on the bus at the time of the collision.
Police estimated damage to be about $500 each to the I&M truck and school bus.
