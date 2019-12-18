BUTLER — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash that involved a DeKalb Eastern school bus south of Butler just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Butler Police reported.
Eight people were on the bus at the time of the collision, police said.
According to a crash report, Benjamin J. Slone, 35, of the 100 block of Cord Place, Auburn, was traveling south on S.R. 1 in the curves near C.R. 36 when he observed a stopped school bus ahead.
Slone told police he pressed the brake pedal on his 1999 Ford Expedition, but the pedal went to the floor. According to the crash report, Slone told police he tried to go around the bus, but there was oncoming traffic. Slone's vehicle struck the rear of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Cassandra L. Smith, 37, of the 5700 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe.
The impact pushed Smith's vehicle into the rear of a 2019 Thomas school bus, driven by Janice A. Curtis, 48, of the 7400 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville.
Curtis told police she was about to deploy the bus' stop arm to pick up students when the bus was struck.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $25,000.
