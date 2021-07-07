BUTLER — Two retiring Butler firefighters were honored for their service to the community.
Fire Chief Jeff Shultz presented badges and retirement plaques to Paul Bowsher and Brent Miller at the start of Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. Bowsher and Miller spent 20 years as volunteer members of the department.
“Twenty years is a very long time to be doing something in this day and age,” Shultz said. “That’s quite an achievement.” He estimated each firefighter responded to more than 1,000 calls while on the department.
Their names will appear on a fire department plaque. Shultz noted they are the 33rd and 34th volunteers with at least 20 years of service in the 125-year history of the department.
Bowsher joined the department in 2000, and held the rank of lieutenant. Miller joined in 2001, serving as lieutenant and captain. Shultz said their badge numbers will be retired.
Later, City Council members revisited a previous discussion on residential parking issues.
There are locations where residents are either parking on or blocking sidewalks, or parking in the city right-of-way, between the street and sidewalk.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said one of the problem areas is on Western Avenue. “I think it needs to be addressed one way or another, specific blocks or specific addresses at a time,” he said.
It’s not just a matter of putting down stone and calling it good, City Planner Steve Bingham noted.
“If you want to put stone in a park strip to allow parking there, you’re going to have a proper base,” he said. “You’re going to have to have a proper top aggregate, you’re going to have to prevent it from getting onto the (road) surface and prevent any aggregate from getting into our inlets, particularly on the south side of town where we have combined sewers.
“The next question is, who’s willing to put in the gravel, the owner or the city?”
“I don’t think it should be at the expense of the city,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “Our ordinance says that the homeowner takes care of the right-of-way, but we have access to it.
“If we put stone in these two (properties), then everybody else and their brother will want us to pay for it,” the mayor added.
Some of the locations are where Habitat for Humanity built homes in Butler. In talking with Habitat officials, Hartman said that organization has a 0% loan program to address issues like these.
Council member Gary Miller said, “You can drive anywhere in town and there are issues with parking. … It is kind of an eyesore to see parking on the right-of-way between the sidewalk and the road.”
“We just have to address this on an as-needed basis,” the mayor said. “We know what our trouble spots are right now, and we need to address them.”
At least one property owner is willing to take on the expense to get additional parking, Hartman noted.
Council member Eric Johnson proposed asking Bingham and City Superintendent Eric Dohner to create guidelines, including acceptable materials if driveways are to be expanded.
“If we’re going to do it, we need to have specifications of what we expect,” Johnson said.
“Code enforcement is going to need some type of direction,” City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh added. “If you leave it as a case-by-case basis with no direction, you’ll have people complain, ‘My neighbor had this, but I had this.’
“I think you need to get a standard set of do’s and don’ts, what’s allowable in the parking ordinance so everybody’s on notice when the code enforcement officer comes to your door that this is the ordinance that’s enforceable,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s not enforceable.”
In other business, Bingham announced Therma-Tru, 601 R.E. Jones Road, has submitted an application for tax abatement.
He said the company is planning a $43.6 million project that will add 53 new jobs, along with building expansion and machinery acquisition.
That request will be addressed Butler Economic Development Commission meeting at 8 a.m. July 16 before coming to the City Council for final approval.
Next year, the city will need to discuss possible adjustments to council districts using 2020 census information once it is available later this year. “There may be no changes, but it is the city’s obligation to do that,” Hollabaugh said. Bingham said he helped with that process in 2012.
Later, Hollabaugh offered to put together PowerPoint and video legal interpretations for city officials about Indiana’s Open Door Law, parliamentary procedure, access to public records and executive sessions. Bingham offered to share how to use Beacon DeKalb to look up property information, flood zones and city maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.