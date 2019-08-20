FORT WAYNE — More than 2,200 DeKalb County children from kindergarten to third grade will engage in multiple hands-on learning activities at Ivy Tech Community College on Friday, Sept. 20, as they participate in the DeKalb County Promise Walk Into My Future.
Through this age-appropriate experience, young children gain ideas of what they can aspire to after completing high school. The students will have the opportunity to interact with members of the Ivy Tech community as they move through career stations hosted by Ivy Tech students and faculty, and the DeKalb County community.
Citing the importance of such an experience, Clint Kugler, CEO of Wabash County YMCA, and co-founder of Promise Indiana, said “giving young children that personal experience of imagining they are a (post-high school) student plants the seed of a dream for their future. It helps change a child’s identity.”
The walk will feature these career stations:
- Advanced manufacturing and engineering;
- Arts, sciences and education;
- Business, logistics and supply chain;
- Enrollment services;
- Health sciences;
- Information technology;
- Nursing;
- Public affairs and social services; and
- Student success
The Walk Into My Future event is one of three components of DeKalb County Promise.
DeKalb County families can enroll their children, ages 4 to grade 12, in 529 career savings accounts at no cost, receiving an initial $25 enrollment incentive. Classroom teachers serve an important role helping children build their future stories by including career-focused activities in their classrooms. The goal is setting the expectation that learning beyond high school, such as attending a trade school, earning a work skill certification, or going to college, is important for family-sustaining jobs of the future.
DeKalb County Promise is a partnership between the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler public school districts, Lakewood Park and St. Joseph Catholic private schools, and the home-school community of DeKalb County.
Numerous other community organizations are behind the effort, including Ambassador Enterprises, the Cole Foundation, DeKalb Health, Eckhart Public Library, Junior Achievement, the James Foundation, United Way of DeKalb County, the YMCA and many more. More than 30 regional organizations are working together to benefit DeKalb County children and families.
“We want to build hope for future careers for DeKalb County students at an early age, and not just for college,” said Matt Bechdol, President of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County board of directors and Promise champion. “There are rewarding careers across manufacturing, life sciences, agriculture and more key industries in northeast Indiana that do not require a four-year degree but do require post-high school education. The Walk is where dreams can begin.”
“DeKalb County Promise is an inspiring opportunity for families to focus on their children’s futures,” said Tanya Young, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. “It is a great way to show children that their family, friends, and the DeKalb County community care and believe in them.”
As partners plan, numerous sponsorship opportunities are available, including helping fund T-shirts, transportation, signage, etc. To contribute or be recognized, call Young or Judy Sorg foundation office, 925-0311, or email jsorg@cfdekalb.org with questions or for a menu of sponsorship opportunities.
For more information about DeKalb County Promise, go to DeKalbCountyPromise.org. Visit and follow DeKalb County Promise at Facebook and Instagram @DeKalb CountyPromise.
